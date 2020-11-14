 Skip to main content
COLLEGE WRESTLING: Briar Cliff wins six classes at Dakota Wesleyan Open
COLLEGE WRESTLING

COLLEGE WRESTLING: Briar Cliff wins six classes at Dakota Wesleyan Open

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Briar Cliff wrestling team won six divisions on Saturday at the Dakota Wesleyan Open. 

CaRon Watson led things off by winning the 125-pound weight class. He defeated teammate Seth I`nama by a score of 11-1 in the championship match. 

Then, in the 133A division, BCU's Gabriel Howard won all three of his matches to take first place. He defeated eventual runner-up Roman Carrillo of Jamestown 4-1 in the first round. 

In the 133B division, Northwestern's Trey Schuck won that class with two major decisions and a pin. 

Schuck's pin came in the third round, as he got Waldorf's Freddy Moreno in 2 minutes, 9 seconds. 

BCU then took both 149 weight divisions. Andrew Shea won the "A" division while Clayton Reis won the "B" division. Reis pinned Waldorf's Anthony Salvo in 2:03 during the third round. 

Northwestern then took two of the three divisions at 157. Breckin Sperling won the "B" division and  Edward Punzalan won the "C" division. 

Jakob Francksen-Small won the 165A division for the Red Raiders. There, he beat BCU's Gabriel Crawford 5-1 in the second round then won by medical forfeit in the third round. 

At 174, Northwestern's Matthew Dahl beat Maurice Blackmon of Waldorf 8-4 in the championship match. 

Luke Jenness of Northwestern took the 184-pound division, as he defeated Oscar Ramirez-Garcia of Concordia, 9-1. 

BCU's Caleb Shanks won the 197 division. In the title match, he pinned teammate Jeremiah Glise in 39 seconds. 

Finally, there were two divisions at 285, and BCU's Ashton Brecht won the "B" division. 

