COLLEGE WRESTLING: Briar Cliff wins six classes at Dakota Wesleyan Open

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Briar Cliff wrestling team won six divisions on Saturday at the Dakota Wesleyan Open.

CaRon Watson led things off by winning the 125-pound weight class. He defeated teammate Seth I`nama by a score of 11-1 in the championship match.

Then, in the 133A division, BCU's Gabriel Howard won all three of his matches to take first place. He defeated eventual runner-up Roman Carrillo of Jamestown 4-1 in the first round.

In the 133B division, Northwestern's Trey Schuck won that class with two major decisions and a pin.

Schuck's pin came in the third round, as he got Waldorf's Freddy Moreno in 2 minutes, 9 seconds.

BCU then took both 149 weight divisions. Andrew Shea won the "A" division while Clayton Reis won the "B" division. Reis pinned Waldorf's Anthony Salvo in 2:03 during the third round.

Northwestern then took two of the three divisions at 157. Breckin Sperling won the "B" division and Edward Punzalan won the "C" division.

Jakob Francksen-Small won the 165A division for the Red Raiders. There, he beat BCU's Gabriel Crawford 5-1 in the second round then won by medical forfeit in the third round.