Briar Cliff went 3-1 at the GPAC Duals in Seward, Neb., and Morningside went 2-1 at the GPAC Duals in Sioux City on Saturday. Northwestern went 1-2 at the duals in Sioux City.
Briar Cliff beat Doane 42-12, Jamestown 31-16 and Hastings 40-6 before losing to Concordia 25-14.
In the dual against Doane, Andrew Shea (141) and Chris Paulsen (165) each won by fall, Zac Funderburk (149) won by tech fall and Brad Wiggs (157) won by major decision.
In the win against Jamestown, Funderburk, Paulsen and Jake Leicht (174) all won by fall and Isiah Lysius won by major decision.
In the Chargers win over Hastings, D'earion Stokes, Leicht and Matthew Wilke (285) all won by fall. Funderburk and Jeremiah Glise each won by tech fall.
In the loss to Concordia, Paulsen won by fall and Lysius and Funderburk each won by major decision.
Morningside beat Dakota Wesleyan 51-0 and Northwestern 37-6. The Mustangs fell to Midland 20-17.
In the win over Dakota Wesleyan, Cameron Williams (157), Brendan Crews (165) and Nickolas Madsen (174) all won by decision.
In the win over the Red Raiders, Keegan Hessler (125), Devin Phaly (133), Dakota Drenth (149) and Madsen all won by fall and Phil Rasmussen (285) won by major decision.
Morningside had a 4-0 lead after a major decision by Hessler but Midland went 20-4 after winning the next five matches. The Mustangs tried to come back with decisions by Madsen, Caleb Deemer (197) and Rasmussen and a major decision by Jacob Wiley (184) but Morningside fell just short at 20-17.
Northwestern beat Dakota Wesleyan 49-3. Carter Behler (165) won by major decision.
Midland beat Northwestern 28-11. D'rell Gist (197) won by tech fall for the Red Raiders.