College wrestling: Morningside, Briar Cliff win three duals at GPAC

The Morningside and Briar Cliff wrestling teams each won three duals on Saturday during the GPAC Duals.
The Mustangs defeated Midland and Dakota Wesleyan by scores of 42-12 then beat Northwestern 27-21.
Northwestern won the first two matches of the dual. Red Raiders 157-pounder Blake Pomajzl beat Timothy Sibbel with a 15-8 decision. Then, Andrew Null pinned Alexander Thompson in 1:52.
Joseph Waters and Dusten Reed claimed late wins that proved to be important in the win over the Red Raiders.
Waters won his bout at 133 pounds by pinning Noah Kryfka in 1 minute, 15 seconds then Reed, who wrestled at 141 pounds, pinned Alex Kleider in 65 seconds.
Morningside needed three pins to get the win over the Tigers in Mitchell, S.D. Reed set the tone with a 21-second pin.
Cole Halouska and Marcus Urban got the other two pins at 157 and 165, respectively.
Then, against the Warriors, Mustangs 157-pounder Timothy Sibbel earned a pin over Bryson Jensen in 4:38. All the other wins came by forfeit.
Northwestern also beat DWU 39-9 and Midland 44-6.
Briar Cliff, meanwhile, beat Jamestown 34-6, Doane 41-9 and Hastings 43-6. Concordia was the only GPAC team in the Crete pool that beat BCU, and that was by a score of 22-13.
Isiah Lysius won all four of his matches on Saturday.
BUENA VISTA LOSES TWO AT ARC DUALS: The Buena Vista wrestling team had the tough task of going up against a pair of top-20 teams in Division III on Saturday as the Beavers took part in the section of the American Rivers Conference Duals hosted by Central College. The remaining five teams competed at Nebraska Wesleyan.
BVU began its day against No. 20 Central College and fell to the Dutch, 41-6. Byron Fleming (125pbs) and Parker Preul (165lbs) each picked up decisions to lead BVU. The team then squared-off against top-ranked Wartburg College in the next round and avoided the shutout when 197-pounder Don Phillips II picked up a strong 7-2 victory.
The team ended the day against the University of Dubuque and held a 10-9 lead midway through the dual but the Spartans took four of the final five bouts to record a 29-13 victory. Collin Stilson and Teyler Bruch picked up back-to-back decisions at 141 and 149 pounds, respectively, to put BVU in front. Fleming gave the team the early 4-0 advantage with a 20-7 major decision for his second win of the day.
Buena Vista is now 3-7 overall (0-6 A-R-C) and is back on the mat on next Friday and Saturday (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) at the Pete Willson Invite hosted by Wheaton College. Friday's action is set to begin at 11 a.m.