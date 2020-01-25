College wrestling: Morningside, Briar Cliff win three duals at GPAC

Isiah Lysius won all four of his matches on Saturday.

BUENA VISTA LOSES TWO AT ARC DUALS: The Buena Vista wrestling team had the tough task of going up against a pair of top-20 teams in Division III on Saturday as the Beavers took part in the section of the American Rivers Conference Duals hosted by Central College. The remaining five teams competed at Nebraska Wesleyan.

BVU began its day against No. 20 Central College and fell to the Dutch, 41-6. Byron Fleming (125pbs) and Parker Preul (165lbs) each picked up decisions to lead BVU. The team then squared-off against top-ranked Wartburg College in the next round and avoided the shutout when 197-pounder Don Phillips II picked up a strong 7-2 victory.

The team ended the day against the University of Dubuque and held a 10-9 lead midway through the dual but the Spartans took four of the final five bouts to record a 29-13 victory. Collin Stilson and Teyler Bruch picked up back-to-back decisions at 141 and 149 pounds, respectively, to put BVU in front. Fleming gave the team the early 4-0 advantage with a 20-7 major decision for his second win of the day.

Buena Vista is now 3-7 overall (0-6 A-R-C) and is back on the mat on next Friday and Saturday (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) at the Pete Willson Invite hosted by Wheaton College. Friday's action is set to begin at 11 a.m.

