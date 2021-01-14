COLLEGE WRESTLING: Morningside upends Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College wrestling team picked up five pivotal wins from the 133-pound to 174 matches Wednesday, and the Mustangs used those wins to beat Briar Cliff 28-18 at Newman Flanagan Center.

The Mustangs got three straight wins from 133 to 149. At 133, Taylor Vasquez beat Gabriel Howard 6-0, and that tied the match. BCU's CaRon Watson opened the night with an 8-4 win at 125 over Evan Shell.

At 141, Noah Styskal beat Maximus Barajas in a 14-6 major decision to give the Mustangs a 7-3 dual lead.

John Diener of Morningside then pinned Andrew Shea in 1 minute, 53 seconds to give the Mustangs the six points needed at 149.

BCU responded right back, as Ben Peters pinned Brody Kacmarynski in 1:42.

Morningside's Caleb Connor earned a win at the 165-pound class, as he won by fall over BCU's Christ Paulsen in 4:43.

Jonah Egli won by forfeit at 174.

Briar Cliff won two out of the lst three matches. Jake Leicht beat Kaimana McCreadie 3-2 at 184, and Caleb Shanks pinned Kasten Grape at 197 in 2:43.

At 285, Morningside's Durrell Zagurski beat Matt Wilke 4-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0