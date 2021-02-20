COLLEGE WRESTLING: Morningside wins GPAC championship

FREMONT, Neb. — Five National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' national qualifiers --- two Great Plains Athletic Conference individual champions --- a second team league tourney triumph in the last three years.
Morningside College head coach Jake Stevenson had a tremendous sense of pride for his still youthful Mustangs following an impressive two-day performance at Midland University's Wikert Events Center on Friday and Saturday.
Morningside, ranked No. 14 team-wise, eclipsed crosstown rival Briar Cliff University 149.5-142 for the program's fourth conference tournament championship. Stevenson's five national qualifiers now continue to work towards the 2021 NAIA Championships,which start on Narch 5.
"It's a little bittersweet, as we had wanted as many guys as possible to advance to the national meet," Stevenson said. "However, every one of our wrestlers put themselves in a spot to make a run at it this weekend."
Sophomore 133-pounder Taylor Vasquez and senior 174-pounder Jonah Egli picked up Mside's two individual championships. Vasquez ranked No. 14 on the latest national poll, didn't allow much doubt as to whether his NAIA championships ticket should be punched. He turned in a medical forfeit win and then registered back-to-back pins, including over Dakota Wesleyan's Darlen Malone in the finals. Egli, entering the weekend with a 13-match win streak and No. 8 ranking, was dominant, too. He compiled two pins and then knocked off Doane University's Michael Scarponi 6-4 in a match the senior controlled between two top 12 listed grapplers.
"We were 100 percent confident in Taylor," Stevenson said. "He's had a few matches where he didn't wrestle as hard as he could have as can happen. However, when he's on his game, he can put people in bad spots and score points which is what he did.
Jonah took care of business," he added. "He's put himself in position to beat good kids when things might not be going well, which he may have felt like in the final a little. It's a testament to his work ethic, as he's worked so hard to reach this point."
The duo was joined by sophomore 125-pounder Evan Shell, sophomore 149-pounder John Diener, and freshman 197-pounder Kasten Grape in gaining national championship entry. Shell and Diener were runner-ups, with Grape taking fourth in a loaded upper weight class.
"John wrestled well," Stevenson noted. "Zampila of Doane got us in a move, and from that point, we just couldn't get in a position to rally. It seemed like every time we had a chance to score, the match went out of bounds, and we had him thrown on his back once, but it didn't work out. Kasten had a nice day --- there was an opportunity to get to finals with a move in the last 10 seconds of the semifinals that didn't wind up going our way. He was right there, though, and I'm very proud of how far he's come. Evan kept believing in himself --- he made a huge move at the end of the semifinals to get to the finals.