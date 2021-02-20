COLLEGE WRESTLING: Morningside wins GPAC championship

"We were 100 percent confident in Taylor," Stevenson said. "He's had a few matches where he didn't wrestle as hard as he could have as can happen. However, when he's on his game, he can put people in bad spots and score points which is what he did.

Jonah took care of business," he added. "He's put himself in position to beat good kids when things might not be going well, which he may have felt like in the final a little. It's a testament to his work ethic, as he's worked so hard to reach this point."

"John wrestled well," Stevenson noted. "Zampila of Doane got us in a move, and from that point, we just couldn't get in a position to rally. It seemed like every time we had a chance to score, the match went out of bounds, and we had him thrown on his back once, but it didn't work out. Kasten had a nice day --- there was an opportunity to get to finals with a move in the last 10 seconds of the semifinals that didn't wind up going our way. He was right there, though, and I'm very proud of how far he's come. Evan kept believing in himself --- he made a huge move at the end of the semifinals to get to the finals.