COLLEGE WRESTLING: Morningside wins thrice at GPAC Duals

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Twenty-nine victories in 32 individual matches gave No. 18-ranked Morningside College three more dual wins Saturday.
Moving to 13-1 in its last 14 conference match-ups, the Mustangs rampaged through Northwestern College's Bultman Center with a 38-9 win over the league dual tourney section host Red Raiders and blanked Midland University and Dakota Wesleyan University by 57-0 and 54-0 scores.
Enabling the Maroon to rise to 12-3 overall and 7-0 in the conference, the middleweight trio of sophomore 141-pounder Noah Styskal, sophomore 149-pounder John Diener, and freshman 157-pounder Kory Van Oort along with freshman 197-pounder Kasten Grape led the individual attack.
Styskal ran his record to 17-4 and his current win streak to nine behind a technical fall, decision, and forfeit. Diener upped his victory string to 14 straight and his record to 17-2 with two forfeit triumphs and a thrilling triple overtime decision against NWC's Chase Peterson.
In his first varsity full-meet starting opportunity, Van Oort made the most of it, picking up a technical fall, fall, and decision, which included a 1-0 white-knuckler against Northwestern's Blake Pomajzl.
With a decision, forfeit, and technical fall, Grape guided his record to 14-5. Grape's decision was a back and forth effort against NWC veteran Bennett Sikkink that wound up 7-4.
Northwestern, meanwhile, saw Luke Jenness and Trey Schuck go unbeaten on Saturday.
Jenness won all three of his matches at 184, improving his season record to an impressive 17-1. The sophomore picked up two wins by fall (vs Morningside and Midland) and earned a 6-1 decision win against Dakota Wesleyan.
Schuck won both of his matches, rallying to beat 14th-ranked Taylor Vasquez (Morningside) 15-9, and then pinning Mario Martinez (Midland) at the four-minute mark. Schuck improved to 14-4 on the year and earned his sixth win by fall.
BCU WINS THREE AT JAMESTOWN: Briar Cliff won three duals on Saturday at the Jamestown-hosted pod.
The Chargers beat Concordia 34-7, Hastings 35-12 and Jamestown 47-4.
Doane beat the Chargers 23-16.
Chris Paulsen won all four of his matches at 165 while Ben Peters won three matches at 157 pounds.