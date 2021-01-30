COLLEGE WRESTLING: Morningside wins thrice at GPAC Duals

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Twenty-nine victories in 32 individual matches gave No. 18-ranked Morningside College three more dual wins Saturday.

Moving to 13-1 in its last 14 conference match-ups, the Mustangs rampaged through Northwestern College's Bultman Center with a 38-9 win over the league dual tourney section host Red Raiders and blanked Midland University and Dakota Wesleyan University by 57-0 and 54-0 scores.

Enabling the Maroon to rise to 12-3 overall and 7-0 in the conference, the middleweight trio of sophomore 141-pounder Noah Styskal, sophomore 149-pounder John Diener, and freshman 157-pounder Kory Van Oort along with freshman 197-pounder Kasten Grape led the individual attack.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Styskal ran his record to 17-4 and his current win streak to nine behind a technical fall, decision, and forfeit. Diener upped his victory string to 14 straight and his record to 17-2 with two forfeit triumphs and a thrilling triple overtime decision against NWC's Chase Peterson.

In his first varsity full-meet starting opportunity, Van Oort made the most of it, picking up a technical fall, fall, and decision, which included a 1-0 white-knuckler against Northwestern's Blake Pomajzl.