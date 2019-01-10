STORM LAKE — Buena Vista had a 21-9 lead on Nebraska Wesleyan but lost the last four matches as Nebraska Wesleyan pulled off a 26-21 victory.
Collin Stilson won by a tech fall at 141 pounds for the Beavers to start the dual off and Will Simmons won by fall in 2:15 at 149 for an 11-0 lead. Nebraska Wesleyan got a decision at 157 to make it 11-3.
The Beavers got a win by forfeit at 165 but Nebraska Wesleyan got the points back with a pin at 174 pounds. Buena Vista got a 10-2 decision at 184 pounds by Dylan Huntoon for a 21-9 lead but that was the Beavers last win.
Nebraska Wesleyan got a decision at 197, a pin at 285 pounds, a tech fall at 125 pounds and a decision at 133 to pull off the comeback.