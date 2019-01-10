SIOUX CITY -- The Great Plains Athletic Conference dual between Briar Cliff and Morningside came down to the last match at 285 pounds. Phil Rasmussen and Scott Dollison went to overtime tied at 4-4 and Rasmussen got a takedown in overtime for the 6-4 victory, giving the Mustangs the win at 21-16 victory.
Morningside started with a 6-0 lead after Keegan Hessler won by fall in 4:12 at 125 pounds. Briar Cliff won the next three matches to go up 10-6. D'earion Stokes (133) won an 11-5 decision, Isiah Lysius (141) won by a 16-6 major decision and Zac Funderburk (149) won by a 7-2 decision.
Morningside came back with a 10-4 decision by Kyle Fowler (157) but Briar Cliff widened the gap with a pin at 165 pounds in 3:12 by Chris Paulsen to go up 16-9.
Briar Cliff didn't win another match. Nic Madsen (174) won a 6-3 decision, Jacob Wiley (184) won a 13-9 decision and Caleb Demmer put Morningside up for the second time in the dual with a 5-2 decision.
That gave the Mustangs an 18-16 lead and led to Rasmussen's dramatic sudden victory for the 21-16 dual win.