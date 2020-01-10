COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Abe Assad has redshirt pulled as Iowa defeats Indiana

IOWA 41, INDIANA 0: The top-ranked University of Iowa team defeated Indiana 41-0 on Friday night in Wilkinson Hall, sweeping all 10 bouts and scoring bonus points in four weight classes, including falls from Alex Marinelli, Tony Cassioppi, and Austin DeSanto, and a 15-0 technical fall from Spencer Lee.

Iowa led 18-0 at intermission. Pat Lugo and Kaleb Young opened the dual with consecutive decisions, and Marinelli made it 12-0 with his team-high sixth fall of the season. He scored three takedowns in the first, one more in the second, and ended it in the third with his newly patented “sugar bull.”

Michael Kemerer and Abe Assad followed with decisions at 174 and 184. Kemerer won 9-6 in his first mat action since Dec. 8. Assad, fresh of a runner-up finish at Midlands, won 6-2 in his college debut. He became the fourth Hawkeye in the TOm Brands era to wrestle as a true freshman.

The second half opened with an 8-3 decision from Jacob Warner at 197, and closed with a 6-0 shutout from Max Murin at 141.