COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Abe Assad has redshirt pulled as Iowa defeats Indiana

IOWA 41, INDIANA 0: The top-ranked University of Iowa team defeated Indiana 41-0 on Friday night in Wilkinson Hall, sweeping all 10 bouts and scoring bonus points in four weight classes, including falls from Alex Marinelli, Tony Cassioppi, and Austin DeSanto, and a 15-0 technical fall from Spencer Lee.
Iowa led 18-0 at intermission. Pat Lugo and Kaleb Young opened the dual with consecutive decisions, and Marinelli made it 12-0 with his team-high sixth fall of the season. He scored three takedowns in the first, one more in the second, and ended it in the third with his newly patented “sugar bull.”
Michael Kemerer and Abe Assad followed with decisions at 174 and 184. Kemerer won 9-6 in his first mat action since Dec. 8. Assad, fresh of a runner-up finish at Midlands, won 6-2 in his college debut. He became the fourth Hawkeye in the TOm Brands era to wrestle as a true freshman.
The second half opened with an 8-3 decision from Jacob Warner at 197, and closed with a 6-0 shutout from Max Murin at 141.
Somewhere in between, the Hawkeyes needed just six minutes, 18 seconds to get through 285, 125, and 133. Cassioppi registered a fall in 20 seconds at 285. Lee followed with a 15-0 technical fall in three minutes, 16 seconds at 125, and DeSanto ended the 133 bout with a fall in two minutes, 42 seconds.
BUENA VISTA 28, SAINT JOHN'S 20: Buena Vista won three straight matches from 165 to 184 pounds to gain control of its dual against Saint John's as the Beavers went on to win 28-20 on Friday.
The Beavers opened the dual with a win by forfeit at 125 but Saint John's got back-to-back 9-0 major decisions to go up 8-6.
Collin Stilson won by fall in the first period in 2:10 at 149 to put the Beavers back up for good. Saint John's won an 8-2 deicion next but the Beavers were still up 12-11.
Parker Preul then won by fall in 3:22 at 165, Floyd Miller scored a 14-3 major decision at 174 and Diego Escarcega won by fall in 2:27 at 184 to give the Beavers an insurmountable lead at 28-11. Saint John's won the next to matches but the dual was already out of reach.
IOWA STATE 45, UTAH VALLEY 0: No. 11 Iowa State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) put on a pinning clinic against Utah Valley (1-6, 0-4 Big 12), routing the Wolverines by a final score of 45-0 on Friday. The Cyclones locked up five falls in the dual, including four in the first period.
Joel Shapiro, Alex Mackall, Ian Parker, Ryan Leisure and David Carr made up the five ISU grapplers to secure six team points in the contest.