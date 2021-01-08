COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: BCU's Glise wins at Hastings Open

HASTINGS, Neb. — Briar Cliff's Jeremiah Glise won the 197-pound weight class at the Hastings College Open on Saturday.
Gilse beat Alexander Drmac of Central Methodist in the championship match by win of fall, in 4 minutes, 28 seconds.
Chargers 125-pounder Seth I'nama placed second, losing to Wayland Baptist's Johnathon Ortegon by pinfall in two minutes.
Morningside had a runner-up in the 133-pound division. Taylor Vasquez loset to Grand View's Mikey Mascarenas in a 5-3 decision.
Northwestern's Luke Jenness was second at 184. Tyson Beauperthuy of Midland beat Jenness in the championship match 7-2.
FRIDAY
NEBRASKA 22, MINNESOTA 14: The Nebraska wrestling team kicked off the 2020-21 season on a high note, defeating No. 17 Minnesota, 22-14 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night. The Huskers wrestled in two top-20 matchups and won six bouts on their way to the first victory of the season.
Liam Cronin got the night started with a top-20 matchup against No. 14 Patrick McKee. No. 17 Cronin earned the upset by 8-1 decision, scoring two takedowns, a two-point near fall and an escape. In his Nebraska debut, the senior held McKee scoreless until the third period.
Chad Red Jr. kicked off his senior season in the win column, taking his match against Marcos Polanco by a 4-1 decision.
In the second Husker debut performance of the night, Brock Hardy handled No. 19 Michael Blockhus in a 9-2 decision victory at 149 pounds.
Mikey Labriola earned his ninth career pin against the Golden Gophers, defeating Jake Allar by fall in 6:17.
Nathan Haas rounded out the group of newcomers getting the nod in the starting lineup against Minnesota, beating No. 19 Owen Webster, 5-2.
Eric Schultz faced Garret Joles at 184 pounds and earned a 14-3 major decision.
Closing out the night was another top-20 matchup with Minnesota’s No. 1 ranked Gable Steveson up against No. 17 Christian Lance. Lance ultimately fell to Steveson by 14-3 major decision.
The Huskers hit the road for their first away matchup of the season next week as they take on No. 1 Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 15. The dual is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on BTN.