COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: BCU's Glise wins at Hastings Open

HASTINGS, Neb. — Briar Cliff's Jeremiah Glise won the 197-pound weight class at the Hastings College Open on Saturday.

Gilse beat Alexander Drmac of Central Methodist in the championship match by win of fall, in 4 minutes, 28 seconds.

Chargers 125-pounder Seth I'nama placed second, losing to Wayland Baptist's Johnathon Ortegon by pinfall in two minutes.

Morningside had a runner-up in the 133-pound division. Taylor Vasquez loset to Grand View's Mikey Mascarenas in a 5-3 decision.

Northwestern's Luke Jenness was second at 184. Tyson Beauperthuy of Midland beat Jenness in the championship match 7-2.

FRIDAY

NEBRASKA 22, MINNESOTA 14: The Nebraska wrestling team kicked off the 2020-21 season on a high note, defeating No. 17 Minnesota, 22-14 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night. The Huskers wrestled in two top-20 matchups and won six bouts on their way to the first victory of the season.