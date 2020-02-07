COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff beats Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- In the first-ever Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestling dual at The Arena Sports Academy, Briar Cliff built a big lead that Morningside couldn't overcome in a 24-17 victory on Friday.

Briar Cliff improved to 7-1 overall and 7-1 in the GPAC. Morningside falls to 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the GPAC.

The Chargers won the first two matches, the first by forfeit and the second one was a 10-2 major decision by CaRon Watson at 133 pounds. Morningside's Dusten Reed upset Briar Cliff's Isiah Lysius by a 5-2 decision at 141 pounds to make it 10-3.

Briar Cliff went on to win the next three matches, two with bonus points. Luke Hardy won a 2-1 decision at 149 and then Ben Peters got a tech fall at 157. Chris Paulsen followed with a pin in 2:15 at 165 for a 24-3 lead.

The Chargers didn't win another match but Morningside couldn't overcome the 21-point deficit despite winning the next four matches. Jonah Egli (174) and Jacob Wiley (197) both won by major decision and Elijah Dirkx (184) and Phil Rasmussen (285) both won by decision but Briar Cliff still won 24-17.

NEBRASKA 31, PURDUE 9: Nebraska won six of the final seven matches to defeat No. 14 Purdue 31-9.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}