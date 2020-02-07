COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff beats Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- In the first-ever Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestling dual at The Arena Sports Academy, Briar Cliff built a big lead that Morningside couldn't overcome in a 24-17 victory on Friday.
Briar Cliff improved to 7-1 overall and 7-1 in the GPAC. Morningside falls to 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the GPAC.
The Chargers won the first two matches, the first by forfeit and the second one was a 10-2 major decision by CaRon Watson at 133 pounds. Morningside's Dusten Reed upset Briar Cliff's Isiah Lysius by a 5-2 decision at 141 pounds to make it 10-3.
Briar Cliff went on to win the next three matches, two with bonus points. Luke Hardy won a 2-1 decision at 149 and then Ben Peters got a tech fall at 157. Chris Paulsen followed with a pin in 2:15 at 165 for a 24-3 lead.
The Chargers didn't win another match but Morningside couldn't overcome the 21-point deficit despite winning the next four matches. Jonah Egli (174) and Jacob Wiley (197) both won by major decision and Elijah Dirkx (184) and Phil Rasmussen (285) both won by decision but Briar Cliff still won 24-17.
NEBRASKA 31, PURDUE 9: Nebraska won six of the final seven matches to defeat No. 14 Purdue 31-9.
Purdue won the first match by decision but the fourth-ranked Huskers got a pin by Ridge Lovett at 133 to go up 6-3. Purdue got another decision at 141 to tie the dual.
Then Nebraska took over. No. 16 Collin Purinton won by decision over No. 18 Girffin Parriott at 149to take the lead for good. No. 18 Petyon Robb won by injury default over No. 7 Kendall Coleman at 157. Isaiah White then won by fall in 1:22 at 165 for a 21-6 lead for Nebraska.
Purdue got w decision at 174 when Nebraska won the final three matches. Taylor Venz won by decision at 184, ERic Schultz won by major decision at 197 and David Jensen won by decision at 285 for a 31-9.
THURSDAY
NORTHWESTERN 28, DOANE 18: Northwestern, which is receiving votes in the NAIA poll, split the 10 matches with Doane but the Red Raiders won all five of their matches by scoring bonus points as Northwestern won 28-18.
A forfeit and a pin by Noah Kryfak at 133 put the Red Raiders up 12-0. Doane won the next two to make it 12-9 when Blake Pomajzl (157) got a 15-6 major decision for a 16-9 lead.
Doane won the next match by decision and Northwestern countered with a pin in 2:30 by Andrew Null at 174 to go up 22-12.
Doane once again won the next match by decision but Northwestern got another bonus points win again to seal the dual as Luke Jenness won by fall in 4:13 at 197 for a 28-15 lead. Doane won the final match by decision.