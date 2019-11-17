COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff's Isiah Lysius finishes 5th at Grand View Open

Fellow redshirt freshmen Alex Thomsen (125) and Bubba Wilson (competing unattached at 157 pounds) also found success in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, recording runner-up finishes. Altogether, six NU grapplers achieved top-3 finishes in their respective brackets.

Lovett, a four-time Idaho Class 5A state champion, blazed through the 133-pound bracket. Following a first-round bye, Lovett pinned South Dakota State's Caleb Gross in 36 seconds. The former No. 19-rated recruit then defeated Minnesota's Brent Jones by major decision, 14-2, before earning a 6-4 decision over South Dakota State's Zach Price in the 133-pound championship match.

Davenport took a slightly different path to the 149-pound bracket title. Davenport recorded an 18-3 technical fall victory over Minnesota's Cael Carlson before facing Michael Zarif of Binghamton. Davenport earned a 4-2 decision and advanced by medical forfeit to the championship match, where he ended things by pinning Henry Pohlmeyer (South Dakota State) in the first period.

Thomsen (125) won his first two matches of the day to advance to the 125-pound championship match, where he fell to No. 18 Patrick McKee (Minnesota).

Wilson (157) won his first three matches by decision before losing to Minnesota's Baylor Fernandes 11-1 in the 157-pound championship.