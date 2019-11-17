COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff's Isiah Lysius finishes 5th at Grand View Open

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Briar Cliff competed at the Grand View Openon Saturday.
Isiah Lysius was Briar Cliff's top finisher as he came in fifth place in the 133-pound open division.
Lysius won is first-round match by an 8-3 decision against Iowa State's Sinjin Briggs and then won a 7-2 decision over Life's Lucas Patterson. Then he just got by Central Missouri's John Feeney with a 4-3 decision.
Wisconsin's Kyle Burwick went to overtime with Lysius and won a 5-4 tiebreaker in the semifinal. In the consolation semifinal, Iowa State's Ramazan Attasauov had a 9-0 major decision over Lysius.
Lysius won his fifth-place match by forfeit.
Briar Cliff's Wyatt Turner was the consolation champion in the 285-pound freshman/sophomore division and Ben Peters was the consolation runner-up in the 157-pound freshman/sophomore division.
UNI falls just short vs. Northwestern
UNI fell just short on the road in the dual season opener at Northwestern. The Panthers recorded a pair of major decisions and a pin by Taylor Lujan at 184, but an injury forfeit at 197 sealed a 24-20 victory for the Wildcats.
Northwestern started the match with a 7-0 lead after Michael DeAugustino topped No. 7 Jay Schwarm 5-1 at 125 and No. 3 Sebastian Rivera earned a 13-4 major decision over Jack Skudlarczyk at 133.
UNI responded with a 13-3 major decision win by Michael Blockhus over Jack Tolin at 141. Max Thomsen followed suit with a 4-3 come from behind win over Yahya Thomas at 149 to tie the match at 7-7.
Third-ranked Ryan Deakin of Northwestern pinned Keaton Geerts in 3:48 and Shayne Oster picked up a technical fall over Pat Schoenfelder at 165.
UNI wasn't done. No. 7 Bryce Steiert picked up a 13-1 major decision over Tyler Morland and No. 7 Lujan notched a first-period pin over Jack Jessen to cut the Northwestern advantage to 18-17 with two bouts left.
The Wildcats closed out the win at 197 when, leading 2-0 late in the first period, Jacob Holschlag was forced to retire with an injury fall giving Northwestern a 24-17 lead with just one match remaining.
Carter Isley shut out his opponent 6-0 picking up over five minutes of riding time in the process, but it wouldn't be enough as UNI fell 24-20.
The Panthers fall to 0-1 on the year while Northwestern is 1-1.
NU redshirts shine at Daktronics Open
BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Redshirt freshmen Ridge Lovett (133) and Kevon Davenport (149) each won individual championships competing unattached in their respective weight classes to highlight 19 Husker wrestlers who competed at the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open on Sunday.
Fellow redshirt freshmen Alex Thomsen (125) and Bubba Wilson (competing unattached at 157 pounds) also found success in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, recording runner-up finishes. Altogether, six NU grapplers achieved top-3 finishes in their respective brackets.
Lovett, a four-time Idaho Class 5A state champion, blazed through the 133-pound bracket. Following a first-round bye, Lovett pinned South Dakota State's Caleb Gross in 36 seconds. The former No. 19-rated recruit then defeated Minnesota's Brent Jones by major decision, 14-2, before earning a 6-4 decision over South Dakota State's Zach Price in the 133-pound championship match.
Davenport took a slightly different path to the 149-pound bracket title. Davenport recorded an 18-3 technical fall victory over Minnesota's Cael Carlson before facing Michael Zarif of Binghamton. Davenport earned a 4-2 decision and advanced by medical forfeit to the championship match, where he ended things by pinning Henry Pohlmeyer (South Dakota State) in the first period.
Thomsen (125) won his first two matches of the day to advance to the 125-pound championship match, where he fell to No. 18 Patrick McKee (Minnesota).
Wilson (157) won his first three matches by decision before losing to Minnesota's Baylor Fernandes 11-1 in the 157-pound championship.
Caleb Licking (149) dropped his first match but proceeded to battle back through the consolation bracket, winning four consecutive bouts to earn a third-place finish. Austin Emerson (HWT) won his first match (a 5-3 decision over Blake Wolters of South Dakota State) before moving to the consolation bracket following an 8-0 defeat at the hands of Binghamton's Joe Doyle. Emerson responded by winning his final two matches of the afternoon to capture third place in the heavyweight bracket.
No. 5 Nebraska (2-0) continues its season on Friday, Nov. 22, when it hosts Wyoming at 7 p.m. in the Devaney Center. The dual will also be streamed on BTN+.