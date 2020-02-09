COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Iowa State gets win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 18 Iowa State wrestling team (7-4, 4-1 Big 12) went into Norman on Sunday afternoon and came away with a 22-14 victory over Oklahoma (3-6, 1-5 Big 12). The Cyclones took six out of the 10 bouts, including major decision wins from Alex Mackall, Chase Straw, Marcus Coleman and Gannon Gremmel.

At 125 pounds, No. 8 Mackall recorded a 14-4 major decision that included an eight-point third period.

The Cyclones dropped a pair of close decisions at 133 and 141 pounds before No. 7 Jarrett Degen put ISU back on track.

Degen tallied three takedowns, a pair of escapes and added a point for riding time to oust Jacob Butler by 9-4 decision. Oklahoma got a pin at 157 pounds, and the Sooners held a 12-7 advantage at the intermission.

Out of the break, Straw recorded the first of four ISU victories in the back-half of the dual. Straw scored on three takedowns, a two-point nearfall, an escape and added a point for riding time in an 11-1 major decision over Elijah Joseph.