COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Iowa State gets win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 18 Iowa State wrestling team (7-4, 4-1 Big 12) went into Norman on Sunday afternoon and came away with a 22-14 victory over Oklahoma (3-6, 1-5 Big 12). The Cyclones took six out of the 10 bouts, including major decision wins from Alex Mackall, Chase Straw, Marcus Coleman and Gannon Gremmel.
At 125 pounds, No. 8 Mackall recorded a 14-4 major decision that included an eight-point third period.
The Cyclones dropped a pair of close decisions at 133 and 141 pounds before No. 7 Jarrett Degen put ISU back on track.
Degen tallied three takedowns, a pair of escapes and added a point for riding time to oust Jacob Butler by 9-4 decision. Oklahoma got a pin at 157 pounds, and the Sooners held a 12-7 advantage at the intermission.
Out of the break, Straw recorded the first of four ISU victories in the back-half of the dual. Straw scored on three takedowns, a two-point nearfall, an escape and added a point for riding time in an 11-1 major decision over Elijah Joseph.
The turning point in the dual was the bout at 174 pounds. No. 21 Sam Colbray faced No. 10 Anthony Mantanona. Colbray struck first, recording the first takedown of the match, and held a 2-1 lead through one period. Mantanona tied the match at 2-2 in the second period. In the third, Colbray took a 3-2 lead on an escape. He then took Mantanona down, but the Sooner was able to escape to make it 5-3. Mantanona sent the match to sudden victory with a takedown at the buzzer. In the overtime period, Colbray notched the winning takedown, securing a 7-5 victory.
No. 24 Coleman scored on three takedowns, a pair of two-point nearfalls, an escape and riding time to lock in a 12-4 major decision against Darrien Roberts.
No. 12 Gremmel sealed the dual for the Cyclones. He amassed five takedowns against Josiah Johnson and got a 14-3 major decision.
You have free articles remaining.
Hawkeyes defeat Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 22 Michigan, 27-9, on Saturday night at the Crisler Center.
Iowa won eight-of-10 bouts and owned a 26-5 advantage in takedowns to improve to 8-0 in the Big Ten and clinch a share of the conference regular-season title.
Iowa won four-of-five before the break and led 12-3 behind top 10 wins from Pat Lugo and Kaleb Young.
Iowa extended it’s team lead after the break with four straight wins.
Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer combined for 16 takedowns in a pair of bonus-point wins at 165 and 174.
Cash Wilcke’s takedown in the second period was the difference in his 3-2 win over No. 20 Jelani Embree at 184. The win was No. 75 of Wilcke’s career. Jacob Warner made it seven straight for Iowa with a 3-1 win at 197.
The Hawkeyes also earned wins at 125 and 141. Spencer Lee opened the dual with an 8-1 decision at 157, and Carter Happel won his second straight Big Ten dual, 7-4, at 141.
The Wolverines won by 7-5 decision at 133 and recorded a fall at 285.