COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Northwestern's Andrew Null finishes 8th at NAIA nationals

PARK CITY, Kansas -- Northwestern's Andrew Null finished his career as an All-American and on the podium at the NAIA national wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Null made it to Friday's quarterfinals and after a loss, bounced back with a win to keep his season alive.

Null, the sixth-seed at 165 pounds, faced 12th-seeded Elias Vaoifi of Missouri Valley in his first match on Saturday. Vaoifi got a couple of takedowns for a 4-2 lead going into the second period. After Null tied it with a reversal, Vaoifi got an escape and a takedown to stay up 7-5 going into the final period. The two started in the neutral position and Null couldn't get the takedown he needed, losing to Vaoifi by a 7-6 decision to land in the seventh-place match.

Null faces Embry-Riddle's Taylor Owens in the seventh-place match and got a takedown about a minute into the match. Owens got a reversal but Null got out for a 3-2 lead. Null got an escape in the second and appeared to get a takedown at the end of the period, which would've given him a solid 6-2 lead.

But the officials reviewed it and took the takedown away, giving Null a 4-2 lead. Owens got an escape early in the third period and then with four seconds left, he got a takedown to defeat Null 5-4 as Null finished in eighth place at 164 pounds.