COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Northwestern's Andrew Null finishes 8th at NAIA nationals

PARK CITY, Kansas -- Northwestern's Andrew Null finished his career as an All-American and on the podium at the NAIA national wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Null made it to Friday's quarterfinals and after a loss, bounced back with a win to keep his season alive.
Null, the sixth-seed at 165 pounds, faced 12th-seeded Elias Vaoifi of Missouri Valley in his first match on Saturday. Vaoifi got a couple of takedowns for a 4-2 lead going into the second period. After Null tied it with a reversal, Vaoifi got an escape and a takedown to stay up 7-5 going into the final period. The two started in the neutral position and Null couldn't get the takedown he needed, losing to Vaoifi by a 7-6 decision to land in the seventh-place match.
Null faces Embry-Riddle's Taylor Owens in the seventh-place match and got a takedown about a minute into the match. Owens got a reversal but Null got out for a 3-2 lead. Null got an escape in the second and appeared to get a takedown at the end of the period, which would've given him a solid 6-2 lead.
But the officials reviewed it and took the takedown away, giving Null a 4-2 lead. Owens got an escape early in the third period and then with four seconds left, he got a takedown to defeat Null 5-4 as Null finished in eighth place at 164 pounds.
It was only the fourth loss of Null's season, who went 22-4 this season. He was a three-time nationals qualifier and this is his second All-American award. He finished in fifth place in 2018.
ISU SENDS 4 TO FINALS: After two sessions of wrestling at the Big 12 Championship, No. 21 Iowa State is locked in a tight race for the team title in Tulsa. Oklahoma State currently has the edge over the Cyclones, 111.5-92.
Saturday yielded four Big 12 finalists for the Cyclones. Alex Mackall, Ian Parker, David Carr and Gannon Gremmel will all battle for a shot at Big 12 titles tomorrow night. Those four have also officially qualified for the NCAA Championships.
On the backside, Jarrett Degen, Chase Straw, Sam Colbray and Marcus Coleman will all wrestle back for a shot at third place on Sunday.
Wrestling continues Sunday morning with consolation matches and third, fifth and seventh place matches on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Big 12 finals are set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on a number of Fox Sports regional affiliates.