COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Iowa rolls past Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated Michigan State, 32-3, on Sunday. The Hawkeyes won nine-of-10 bouts, including three bonus-point victories, and held a 19-3 advantage in takedowns.

Iowa improves to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

Iowa started its day with another bonus-point win from Spencer Lee. The nation’s top-ranked 125-pounder led 10-0 before earning the fall in two minutes, 21 seconds. Lee is now 12-0 and all have been bonus-point victories.

The Hawkeyes followed with four straight decisions to build an 18-0 decision at the break. Paul Glynn scored nine points in the third period to erase a 3-0 deficit and win 9-4 at 133. Carter Happel won by 4-1 decision at 141. Pat Lugo scored three takedowns in an 8-3 win at 149, and Kaleb Young used two takedowns and a riding time point to win 6-2 at 157.

Jeremiah Moody made his first appearance of the season and earned his first career Big Ten win, a 9-5 decision at 165. Michael Kemerer used three takedowns, one reversal, and four nearfall points to earn a 13-3 major decision at 174.

Michigan State's lone win came at 184 with a 3-2 decision by No. 15-ranked Cam Caffey.