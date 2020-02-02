COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Iowa rolls past Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated Michigan State, 32-3, on Sunday. The Hawkeyes won nine-of-10 bouts, including three bonus-point victories, and held a 19-3 advantage in takedowns.
Iowa improves to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
Iowa started its day with another bonus-point win from Spencer Lee. The nation’s top-ranked 125-pounder led 10-0 before earning the fall in two minutes, 21 seconds. Lee is now 12-0 and all have been bonus-point victories.
The Hawkeyes followed with four straight decisions to build an 18-0 decision at the break. Paul Glynn scored nine points in the third period to erase a 3-0 deficit and win 9-4 at 133. Carter Happel won by 4-1 decision at 141. Pat Lugo scored three takedowns in an 8-3 win at 149, and Kaleb Young used two takedowns and a riding time point to win 6-2 at 157.
Jeremiah Moody made his first appearance of the season and earned his first career Big Ten win, a 9-5 decision at 165. Michael Kemerer used three takedowns, one reversal, and four nearfall points to earn a 13-3 major decision at 174.
Michigan State's lone win came at 184 with a 3-2 decision by No. 15-ranked Cam Caffey.
Jacob Warner had a pair of first-period takedowns and a 5-2 win at 197, and Tony Cassioppi improved to 15-0 with his second shutout of the weekend, this one a 9-0 major decision.
NEBRASKA 19, OHIO STATE 14: The No. 6 Nebraska wrestling team used a last-second, match-clinching pin from No. 4 Isaiah White (165) to defeat No. 3 Ohio State 19-14 at the Devaney Center on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers (7-3, 2-3 Big Ten) won six of 10 bouts overall to record their first victory over a top three-rated opponent since 2008.
No. 6 Mikey Labriola (174) set the tone for what would be a thrilling meet with a match-opening 3-1 victory over No. 7 Kaleb Romero. But Nebraska was deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after the match.
Buckeye redshirt freshman Rocky Jordan was able to record an upset victory over No. 8 Taylor Venz (184) with a 3-2 decision. No. 6 Eric Schultz's undefeated streak against dual meet competition came to an end on Sunday as No. 1 Collin Moore (197), of OSU, won a 6-2 decision.
Nebraska's David Jensen (HWT) got the nod at heavyweight for a second consecutive match and recorded a second straight win for the Huskers, this one an 8-3 decision.
Nebraska's Alex Thomsen (125) scored a 5-2 decision over Malik Heinselman for his third-straight win.
No. 13 Ridge Lovett (133) added to the drama with a last-second reversal in his match against No. 19 Jordan Decatur, of OSU, for a 6-4 decision. The Buckeyes (8-3, 4-2 Big Ten) then posted back-to-back major decision victories.
No. 16 Peyton Robb, of Nebraska, was able to even the team score at 14 with an 8-3 decision over Ohio State's Quinn Kinner.
With the match's outcome hanging in the balance, White squared off against No. 14 Ethan Smith. White suffered an ankle injury following a first-period scramble. He stayed on the mat. With Smith holding a 4-3 advantage, White threw Smith onto his back and got the pin with two seconds left to give the Huskers a 19-14 victory.
UNI 25, OKLAHOMA 13: No. 15 UNI wrestling took over the top spot in the Big 12 standings with a 25-13 win over the University of Oklahoma on Saturday. Six Panthers earned bout wins and Jay Schwarm and Carter Isley recorded falls in the win.
At 125, Schwarm set the tone with a pin at the 1:16 mark to give UNI the 6-0 lead. The fall is his 12th pin of the season. He is now tied with Central Michigan's Matt Stencel and Cornell's Ben Darmstadt for the top spot in the NCAA.
OU tied up the score with UNI with a decision over Jack Skudlarczyk at 133 and a hard-fought battle of top-20 ranked wrestlers at 141. Fifteenth-ranked Michael Blockhus fell in sudden victory to fifth-ranked Dom Demas.
At 149, UNI's Max Thomsen defeated Jacob Butler 6-1. UNI's Paden Moore fell to No. 20 Justin Thomas, 10-2. The win gave Oklahoma the 10-9 lead.
After intermission, Austin Yant picked up a 10-0 major decision of Elijah Joseph. The win gave UNI a 13-10 lead with four bouts to go.
At 174, the much-anticipated battle between fifth-ranked Bryce Steiert and No. 10 Anthony Mananona ended in Steiert's favor. UNI's Steiert beat Mananona 6-2, extending UNI's lead 16-10.
At 184, UNI's Taylor Lujan dominated Darrien Roberts for a 9-3 win, extending UNI's lead to 19-10.
Oklahoma's Jake Woodley, ranked No. 19, got a 5-2 decision but Isley closed out the dual with a pin to give UNI the 12-point win.