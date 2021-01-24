 Skip to main content
COLLEGE WRESTLING: UNI, Iowa State beat Oklahoma in double dual
COLLEGE WRESTLING: UNI, Iowa State beat Oklahoma in double dual

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Major decisions by Brody Teske at 125 and freshman Parker Keckeisen at 184, as well as a thrilling pin by Lance Runyon at 174, carried UNI to a 23-13 victory over Oklahoma Sunday inside the McLeod Center.

Ten months since the Panthers had dreams crushed when the NCAA canceled the 2020 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, UNI will return to the mat for the first time against the Jackrabbits and North Dakota State in Brookings, S.D.

It was a double dual day as Iowa State edged the Sooners, 18-16, in the first dual.

“Just to respond,” said Runyon of the message from head coach Doug Schwab after last week’s 34-6 loss to the Tigers. “We kind of got our butts kicked last week. There wasn’t much energy. Guys were kind of down and this week our goal was to be there for one and other and make sure we were up and cheering and getting ready to go from the first whistle.”

UNI won six of the 10 matches with each of the wins exceptional in their own terms.

Kyle Biscoglia beat No. 15 Anthony Madrigal at 133, 3-1. After the Sooners had won three straight matches to take a 10-7 lead at the midway point, Patrick Schoenfelder put together a strong performance during a 4-1 decision against Jake Stiles at 165 to tie the dual at 10-all.

“I think our guys after the intermission really responded,” Schwab said. “Responded…we have to be willing to do a little bit more. Pat got the ball rolling and Runyon wrestled fearless.”

The good vibes got started early for the Panthers (3-1).

Teske gave up the first score to Mason Naifeh, but controlled the match the rest of the way en route to a 12-3 win at 125. Biscoglia followed with his upset before the Sooners built momentum with their string of three wins entering the break.

Schoenfelder, while the margin of victory was only three, set the tone for the second half as he used several strong mat returns to beat Stiles before Runyon brought the crowd at the McLeod Center to their feet.

Runyon got into several scrambles with No. 11-ranked Anthony Mantanona.

Trailing, Runyon twice locked up a cradle. The first time Mantanona was able to break it. The second the match was over before he had a chance.

“I just know when I get my hands locked up I have some pretty good thoughts going through my head,” Runyon said.

Following Runyon’s lead, Keckeisen looked strong from start to finish during a 20-8 win over Derrien Roberts.

Keckeisen scored three takedowns in each period and was still attacking when the final whistle blew.

“Parker was all gas all the time. That is how he wrestles, how he trains,” Schwab said.

The Panthers won four of the last five. Carter Isley closed out the win with a 3-2 decision over Josh Heindselman.

UNI returns to action Saturday at 3 p.m. against Oklahoma State in the McLeod Center.

Doug Schwab

Schwab

Briar Cliff goes 1-3

Briar Cliff wrestling faced a tough field of ranked teams and individuals at the Missouri Valley Duals Saturday in Marshall, Missouri. The Chargers came away 1-3 on the day but picked up a few key individual wins.

BCU opened the day with a 19-18 win over 14th-ranked Baker. The sides were tied at 18 and Briar Cliff won by tiebreak due to Chris Paulsen's win by fall. The Chargers went on to drop duals to No. 7 Missouri Valley (21-17), No. 13 Marian (29-13) and No. 4 Reinhardt (30-12).

— Journal staff

