COLLEGE WRESTLING: UNI, Iowa State beat Oklahoma in double dual

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Major decisions by Brody Teske at 125 and freshman Parker Keckeisen at 184, as well as a thrilling pin by Lance Runyon at 174, carried UNI to a 23-13 victory over Oklahoma Sunday inside the McLeod Center.

Ten months since the Panthers had dreams crushed when the NCAA canceled the 2020 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, UNI will return to the mat for the first time against the Jackrabbits and North Dakota State in Brookings, S.D.

It was a double dual day as Iowa State edged the Sooners, 18-16, in the first dual.

“Just to respond,” said Runyon of the message from head coach Doug Schwab after last week’s 34-6 loss to the Tigers. “We kind of got our butts kicked last week. There wasn’t much energy. Guys were kind of down and this week our goal was to be there for one and other and make sure we were up and cheering and getting ready to go from the first whistle.”

UNI won six of the 10 matches with each of the wins exceptional in their own terms.

Kyle Biscoglia beat No. 15 Anthony Madrigal at 133, 3-1. After the Sooners had won three straight matches to take a 10-7 lead at the midway point, Patrick Schoenfelder put together a strong performance during a 4-1 decision against Jake Stiles at 165 to tie the dual at 10-all.