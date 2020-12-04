Colton McCrystal key to getting Morningside wrestling back atop the GPAC

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside wrestling team is in a different spot coming into the 2020 campaign since last season was the first time the Mustangs didn't finish in the top-two in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in awhile.
Morningside also doesn't have any returning All-Americans but the Mustangs do have two national qualifiers back with John Diener and Jonah Egli.
And Morningside head coach Jake Stevenson made another key addition to the wrestling room, bringing in former Nebraska and Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestler Colton McCrystal, who is now the head assistant coach.
So far, the move is already paying off.
"It's helped a lot. Obviously, it's helped with technique and also with the mindset. The different stuff he brings from the other programs he was at is huge," Stevenson said. "The wrestling in the room has been phenomenal and the challenge he's given them on the mat has been awesome."
Morningside's 2020 season begins on Saturday at the Doane University Conner/Oppenheim Open, the first step in what Stevenson hopes is a return to the top spot in the GPAC.
"Morningside, we are always here to be GPAC champs and get guys to the national tournament and be All-Americans. We have a strong tradition of making that happen and last year was the first year we weren't first or second in the GPAC," Stevenson said. "We don't want to do that again. We are here to win the GPAC and get a bunch of All-Americans.
"I think we have good depth all throughout the lineup. We had guys that had great seasons last year and have had a great offseason. I think we are going to be strong up-and-down the lineup and should challenge for the top spot at most weight classes in the GPAC."
The strength of the Mustangs lineup lies in the lower weight classes, especially with Diener leading the way.
Last season as a freshman, Diener made an immediate impact as he qualified for the NAIA national tournament. Now the Kaukana, Wisconsin, native knows what adjustments he needed to make.
Diener comes into the season ranked No. 13 at 149 pounds.
"I think his goals are much higher this year than they were last year," Stevenson said. "Just in general, he has a better practice partner than he did last year. Having Colton is the room is huge, especially for those guys around his weight."
Diener didn't know quite what to expect last season. Now he comes into his sophomore campaign with more confidence, knowing he can wrestle with some of the best wrestlers in NAIA.
"Mentally I feel like I am a stronger person. Last year I was a little nervous about matches. This year, I will have a different mindset going in," Diener said. "I will be more confident. Confidence will be the difference for me. It's nice having McCrystal here. He's a really good addition to the team. He's taught us a lot and we've learned countless things from him."
Egli is part of a lineup that is solid from 149 to 174 pounds. Egli is coming off his first trip to the national tournament and the Fort Dodge High School grad is looking to end his career with an All-American medal.
"He's driven always, no matter what. For Jonah, he loves working hard and getting after it," Stevenson said. "Same as always, honestly. He wants to be an All-American and national champ. He's as driven as ever."
Getting that first taste of the national tournament was crucial for his development coming into his senior season because he fell short of his ultimate goal of becoming an All-American.
"I would say my drive is unbelievably higher than last year. I thought in my head that I was working as hard as I could to achieve my goals and come national tournament time, I realized I wasn't at the level I needed to be at," Egli said. "Technique wise and mentally wise and positive self-talk wise, I wasn't doing those things right. So I am spending a lot of time this year talking to myself in my head and working a lot on slowing things down, sharpening my technique and getting prepared for competition."
Egli isn't the only one driven in the room, either. With the team falling short of its GPAC goals, it's brought a sense of urgency to the team since they don't want to be out of the top-two again.
"This year, the guys have had a really high energy, a lot of excitement, a lot of focus and it's been really exciting," Egli said. "My expectations are really, really high for the end of the year of nationals. I think a big thing for a lot of guys was their goal was to be a national qualifier and when they actually become a national qualifier and thought that was easy.
"I think the main thing for me isn't to be a national qualifier, it isn't to be an All-American, it's to be on top of the podium. That optimizes my work ethic and my drive and keeps me locked in. I think it's the same for the other guys."
West Sioux grad Kory Van Oort is still listed as a freshman on Morningside's roster but it is his second season with the program after he won a state title during his senior season.
Currently, Van Oort is slotted for 157 pounds but he could bump up to 165. Van Oort, and the rest of the underclassmen, learned some valuable lessons in the Morningside wrestling room.
"Nothing is given, everything is earned. We have a lot to prove coming into this season," Van Oort said. "I think expectations are high. Last year was a growing year for us and we have a lot of young guys on the roster that are looking to make big strides. I have great teammates like John and Noah Styskal, who have really been pushing me to become a better wrestler while making us three better as a group.
"My first year in college wrestling was a good transition from high school to the college scene. It really put me in a good position this year to make an impact."
One of the reasons Van Oort has made the strides he feels he has is because of McCrystal.
"That's probably been single-handily the best thing that has happened to me in my wrestling career, having coach McCrystal around," Van Oort said. "He pushes me every day and is always striving to make me a better wrestler. He's just so technically sound and he can really push me and force me to become a better wrestler."
