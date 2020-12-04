Colton McCrystal key to getting Morningside wrestling back atop the GPAC

"I think the main thing for me isn't to be a national qualifier, it isn't to be an All-American, it's to be on top of the podium. That optimizes my work ethic and my drive and keeps me locked in. I think it's the same for the other guys."

West Sioux grad Kory Van Oort is still listed as a freshman on Morningside's roster but it is his second season with the program after he won a state title during his senior season.

Currently, Van Oort is slotted for 157 pounds but he could bump up to 165. Van Oort, and the rest of the underclassmen, learned some valuable lessons in the Morningside wrestling room.

"Nothing is given, everything is earned. We have a lot to prove coming into this season," Van Oort said. "I think expectations are high. Last year was a growing year for us and we have a lot of young guys on the roster that are looking to make big strides. I have great teammates like John and Noah Styskal, who have really been pushing me to become a better wrestler while making us three better as a group.

"My first year in college wrestling was a good transition from high school to the college scene. It really put me in a good position this year to make an impact."

One of the reasons Van Oort has made the strides he feels he has is because of McCrystal.

"That's probably been single-handily the best thing that has happened to me in my wrestling career, having coach McCrystal around," Van Oort said. "He pushes me every day and is always striving to make me a better wrestler. He's just so technically sound and he can really push me and force me to become a better wrestler."

