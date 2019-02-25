I guess it’s nothing all that new, but we’ve definitely reached the point where the expression “politically correct” has become almost as big an insult as the comments that cross that invisible line.
I wonder why.
There was a time -- and it was not that long ago -- when we didn’t need a label to suggest that some words or phrases were either patently inappropriate or at least offensive to some people.
There are plenty of words in those dictionaries of ours, even the abridged versions. I think many of us became careless about choosing the best options just about the time when reading started becoming too much of an effort for a great many folks.
All of which leads me to an unfortunate episode that threatens the career of a very capable sports journalist.
As of last Friday, as you’ve possibly heard, longtime University of Iowa sportscaster Gary Dolphin has been benched for the remainder of the basketball season and possibly longer by Learfield Sports Properties, which holds the rights to Hawkeye radio broadcasts.
The indefinite suspension stems from a postgame comment after Iowa’s loss to Maryland -- a remark in which the play-by-play veteran referenced a game-deciding play by 6-10, 245-pound Bruno Fernando, who is black, likening the Terrapins’ center to “King Kong.’’
Earlier this winter, Dolphin was suspended for two games after voicing some pointed opinions during a commercial break, unaware he was still on the air.
There are numerous reasons why I can’t really identify with any of this and the most obvious of these is how different things are when it comes to the written word versus the job of reporting on radio or television.
People in print journalism can be a little snooty, I must admit, when it comes to our craft. In fairness, though, the immediacy of broadcast journalism doesn’t afford reporters the luxury of a backspace key. What comes out of their mouths can’t be touched up by editing or proofreading, so it’s somewhat like a tightrope walker working without a net.
Despite all our opportunities to reconsider our words, most of us on the print side of things are still guilty of occasional lapses we later come to regret. In fairness to Dolphin, the body of work he’s turned in the last 22 years adds up to some exemplary coverage that shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle. And, if this becomes his undoing, I’ll be sorry to see it.
From the time I was a kid in Cedar Rapids, Iowa football and basketball has enjoyed quite an outstanding roster of radio talent ranging from Tait Cummins to Bob Brooks and Ron Gonder. Before Dolphin, the colorful Jim Zabel developed quite a strong following, pleading with listeners to hug their radios. I’d probably have preferred a more unbiased approach, but these university-sanctioned sports networks appear to discourage that.
I have little doubt that Dolphin, less of a cheerleader than most, meant any disrespect with his unfortunate description of Fernando’s game-winning tip-in. Nonetheless, what’s done is done and the statement he later issued seemed suitably contrite. Whatever happens next, only time will tell.
When it comes to political correctness, meanwhile, I’ve generally believed the true litmus test revolved around whether or not any particular choice of words happened to strike nerves needlessly.
I’m not talking about a free exchange of opinions or ideas aimed at seeking out truths or solutions or anything useful toward the common good. I’m speaking, rather, of rude or vulgar terms or observations that serve no worthy purpose.
All these years later, we haven’t heard the end to people questioning the decision by Morningside College to drop the nickname “Chiefs” in favor of “Mustangs.”
Never mind that the Mustang era has been a rousing success in terms of the school’s sports teams. Or, on the flip side of that, the many struggles Morningside experienced in those bygone years.
What mattered then -- and always will -- is that more than a few Native Americans viewed the old mascot as disrespectful. At that point, frankly, no further dispute should have been necessary.
There was far greater resistance at the University of North Dakota, where the sports teams were originally nicknamed “Flickertails.’’ Starting in 1930, as most are aware, UND teams campaigned as the “Sioux,’’ eventually morphing into the “Fighting Sioux.’’ Then, after more than a decade of controversy, that nickname was retired in 2012 and replaced three years later (November of 2015) by “Fighting Hawks.’’
Similar changes have come at dozens of American colleges and also hundreds of high schools in the last 20 years. However, a number of stubborn holdouts -- none more brazen than the NFL team in our nation’s capital -- lead me to believe we’re still a long way from the ethnic sensitivity that only makes sense.