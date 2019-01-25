SIOUX CITY – First of all, there are still seven games remaining in the regular season schedule, so to prematurely declare anyone a champion in the Great Plains Athletic Conference basketball races would be foolish.
However, here are some observations from a league that I’m fortunate enough to be able to cover every Wednesday and Saturday, which makes winter a bit more bearable.
Defending regular season and tournament champion Morningside is in the driver’s seat in the men’s standings. The Mustangs are 12-1 and hold a 2.5-game lead over Briar Cliff and Jamestown, each of which still has a game remaining against Morningside.
Morningside moved up to No. 3 in the NAIA Division II ratings and received three first-place votes in the latest poll.
Needless to say, the Mustangs are a deep and talented team. They boast a GPAC player of the year candidate in Tyler Borchers, a dynamite point guard in Alex Borchers and plenty more offensive firepower with Brody Egger (the only senior starter), Matt Hahn and Zach Imig.
Morningside (19-1) will get a chance on Saturday to avenge its only loss, hosting Dakota Wesleyan. The Tigers, not to be taken lightly at 17-6 overall and 10-5 in the league, picked up an 86-82 win over Morningside on Jan. 2 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Briar Cliff’s title chances took a major hit when All-American point guard Erich Erdman suffered a season-ending injury early on. However, the Chargers have hung in there and are still within striking distance, thanks in no small part to the performance of senior Jay Wolfe, second in the league in scoring and field goal percentage and third in rebounding and assists.
Sophomore guard Nathan Freidel has taken a huge step forward while Jackson Lamb is one of the best shooters in the conference.
Jamestown leads the GPAC with a 92.7 points-per-game average while Dakota Wesleyan, paced by individual leader Ty Hoglund (26.5 ppg.) is also averaging over 90 an outing.
Two more men’s teams to keep an eye on, not only the rest of this season but most definitely in the future, are Northwestern (14-9, 8-6) and Dordt (15-9, 7-7). Dordt, under first-year Coach Brian Van Haaften, had a wild 94-92 loss at Morningside recently while Northwestern rallied from 21 points down to tie the Mustangs twice in the second half last weekend.
Truth be known, there isn’t a team in the entire league that’s not capable of beating another on the men’s side of things.
I don’t know about you, but it appears to me that when the NAIA Division II National Women’s Basketball Championship returns to the Tyson Events Center in March, there will once again be a strong GPAC contingent on hand.
That, of course, isn’t a shocker, considering the league has had a stranglehold on the national title for the better part of two decades.
Currently, Concordia (21-2) and Northwestern (20-2) hold down the top two spots in the national poll and are tied for the GPAC lead with 14-2 records. Defending national champion Dakota Wesleyan (20-3) – ranked No. 4 – is a game behind at 13-3.
Northwestern, paced by seniors Kassidy De Jong, Darbi Gustafson and Haley Birks, beat both DWU and No. 8 Morningside last week and has a home game against Concordia next Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.
It’s been a rough stretch of games for Morningside (17-6, 9-6), which was routed by Northwestern 82-53 and then dropped a home game to Hastings on Wednesday. The Mustangs are a young and inconsistent squad whose better days lie in the future.
The same can be said about Dordt, which overcame a 19-point deficit to hand Concordia one of its losses earlier this season and has played close games against all of the other contenders. Bill Harmsen, who won a combined five Iowa state championships while coaching both the girls and boys teams at Hull Western Christian High School, has brought his immense coaching skills to DeWitt Gym and it’s only a matter of time before the Defenders take the next step.
Sophomore Erika Feenstra, who played on those state championship teams for Harmsen, has already set the single-season school scoring record and is second in the nation with a 22.52 average.
Another interesting scenario to keep an eye on is the race for the eighth and final spot in the GPAC postseason tournament. Briar Cliff and Jamestown, with identical 12-11 and 6-9 records, are tied at the moment.
Briar Cliff still has games against Morningside, Northwestern and Dordt. Jamestown, meanwhile, still has to play Dakota Wesleyan, Dordt, Northwestern and Morningside.
Stay tuned. There’s plenty of good GPAC basketball to come.