On April 2, the football landscape of the Great Plains Athletic Conference got a little bigger when Mount Marty announced that the school was adding football for the first time in its history.
There was a lot of pomp and circumstance that day and optimism for a program that will play its first Great Plains Athletic Conference game in 2022. There hasn't been college football in Yankton — albeit when USD has had to move games to Yankton in the past — since Yankton College closed down decades ago.
I welcome Mount Marty to GPAC football ... under one condition. Be competitive and don't be a pushover.
I'm not talking in the first year or even the second year to be competitive. The Lancers are going to struggle mightily at first as most first-year programs do.
What I am talking about is becoming a competitive football program over time, something that Mount Marty has struggled to do in most of its athletics because the GPAC doesn't need a school that is going to be an easy win for each team it plays throughout the year. That will only hurt the GPAC's chances to get most at-large bids into the NAIA playoffs.
This past season, the GPAC got two schools into the playoffs: Morningside and Northwestern. Morningside won the national title. Dordt, which has only had a program for about a decade, came close to earning a bid and ended the season ranked No. 23 in the nation.
Dordt and Briar Cliff were kind of the two pushovers before this past season. Briar Cliff came through with a 6-5 record this past season.
Dordt can be the program Mount Marty models itself after. Dordt started its program in 2008 and after almost a decade of struggling, the Defenders broke through in 2017 with a 5-5 record and then went 7-3 this past season. The Defenders roster spreads all throughout the nation. Some from Northwest Iowa, others from around the Midwest to go along with players from Texas and California.
It's been a tough road for Dordt to build that roster. The program has had to battle with Northwestern for players along with Morningside and Briar Cliff. Mount Marty will probably have to battle all four of those programs for players, too.
Mount Marty has more of a South Dakota base and will probably be the first choice and there are quality players in that area, some of which who have probably gone to Dakota Wesleyan or to Dordt or Northwestern. They may prefer Mount Marty now.
But getting the best players from Northwest Iowa? Good luck. Morningside and Northwestern have the market cornered there. So Mount Marty is going to have to find other areas to recruit, but so did Dordt and it has worked out well for the Defenders.
The reason I have my doubts that Mount Marty football can compete in the GPAC is that the whole athletic program has struggled in the GPAC, not just recently, but for a while. The Lancers are second-to-last in the GPAC Cup, which adds up how competitive each program has been throughout the season.
In the fall, Mount Marty is at the bottom or close to the bottom in all three of its sports — volleyball and men's and women's soccer.
The women's basketball program is usually competitive in the GPAC, the best women's basketball conference in NAIA. But the men's program has struggled for more than a decade. This was one of the better seasons for Mount Marty lately and the Lancers only went 6-23 overall and 2-18 in the GPAC.
Mount Marty softball has struggled in the past but the Lancers are 8-6 in the GPAC and 17-17 overall, putting together one of its best seasons in a long time. MMC baseball is usually right around the middle of the conference.
The Lancers are seeing success in archery. Plus the MMC track program is coming on strong this season. So progress is being made.
A few months ago, Mount Marty announced it is going to build a $15 million fieldhouse with construction to start in 2019, another major step by Athletic Director Chris Kassin to build up the MMC athletic programs. The hope is the 100,000-square foot fieldhouse will attract more athletes to the school and it should. That, in turn, should make MMC's athletics more competitive.
This is what the GPAC needs, a more competitive athletic department than what Mount Marty has currently. While there are some success stories, the Lancers have provided too many easy wins in too many sports.
The hope is with the fieldhouse and how much support Yankton throws behind the MMC football program, the Lancers will be able to succeed in the long run and that's what everyone in the GPAC is rooting for, including me.