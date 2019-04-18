ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball leader Concordia took advantage of 10 walks to post a 14-3 win over Northwestern in the first game of a league doubleheader played Thursday afternoon.
The GPAC leading Bulldogs got an RBI ground out from Luciano DePamphilis in the ninth inning of the second game to score the go-ahead run and went on to win the second game 5-4 and earn the sweep. Josh Fakkema had a two-run single in the nightcap for Northwestern.
The Bulldogs (26-14 overall and 20-2 GPAC) also had five batters reach base on hit by pitches and had 11 hits in the first game. The score was tied 1-1 before Concordia scored four times in the fourth inning to take the lead for good and a nine-run sixth frame iced the game. Drew Schutt had a home run for Northwestern (16-20 overall and 10-10 GPAC).