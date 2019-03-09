SIOUX CITY -- Concordia found itself in an unfamiliar position early against Indiana Tech on Saturday in the NAIA D-II quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs were the ones committing turnovers against Tech’s pressure whereas its usually Concordia’s pressure defense causing turnovers that eventually turn into points for the Bulldogs.
The few turnovers Tech caused led to a 6-0 lead when Concordia coach Drew Olson called a timeout to give his team some thoughtful advice.
“(Coach) put it in our hands and said if we really want it, we have to take it from them,” Concordia junior guard Grace Barry said.
Tech was able to get another basket after Concordia’s timeout but from there, the Bulldogs got back to playing their kind of game.
Concordia’s defense started to get to the Warriors and it led to a 17-0 run for Concordia for a 17-8 lead. The game was never closer than six points again as the Bulldogs controlled the rest of the game for a 73-53 victory to earn a Final Four spot for the third straight season and for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
Concordia coach Drew Olson said the team’s gameplan was completely adjusted after the first few minutes of the game.
“Our gameplan was to play our usual style of defense. Pressing using our matchup zone. (Indiana Tech) did a really good job early on and as a coaching staff, we thought we had to adjust to it,” Olson said. “We were planning on switching to man (defense) at some point. It was just earlier than we expected. I was really pleased with our kids and their ability to adapt and their confidence in knocking down shots played a big part in that first half.”
After falling behind 8-0, Concordia outscored Tech 43-16 for the rest of the first half, holding the Warriors to only 34.5 percent (10-of-29) shooting and causing nine turnovers, which turned into 13 points for the Bulldogs.
“This group is a tough group. They are confident and really believe in each other,” Olson said. “So they are never going to get worried that we are down 6-0 early in the game. They believe in themselves.”
Concordia shot 50 percent (16-of-32) in the first half and knocked down seven 3-pointers on nine attempts. For the game, the Bulldogs shot 43.3 percnet (26-of-60).
Barry led Concordia with 17 points and six assists and Mackenzie Koepke came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers. She finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Six different players (Barry, Koepke, Taylor Cockerill, MacKenzie Helman, Riley Sibbel and Philly Lammers) all finished with eight or more points in a well-rounded offensive effort.
“That’s what separates us from all of the other teams. On any given night, anyone can go off,” Barry said. “It can be Mac, it was TC the other night, Philly, Quinn (Wragge), we have so many different options for scoring. That’s what helps us be better than other teams.”
In the first two games Indiana Tech played at the national tournament, the Warriors defense was the key in getting both victories.
For the first few minutes against Concordia, the defensive gameplan was working again. But once Concordia was able to make their adjustment, the Warriors couldn’t find a way to counter the Bulldogs.
“You can’t take off possessions against them. They will make you pay ever single time,” said Tech coach Jessie Biggs, a former Northern Iowa standout. “We didn’t stick to our scouting and do want we wanted to do in transition, which was not give them any open three’s. We didn’t take care of the ball the best which is what (Concordia) is good at.
“The kids showed a lot of fight, I thought they played hard. I was happy with how they came out. You can’t have too many mistakes against them or they will get you.”
Indiana Tech finishes the season with a 32-4 record. It was the first trip to the quarterfinals for the Warriors since the 1993 season when the tournament was a 20-team format. It’s currently 32 teams and this was the first time the Warriors won multiple games at the national tournament.
With the loss, the Warriors fall to 0-3 all-time in the national quarterfinals.
“Being in the number one overall team’s bracket is tough. I am just proud of our team and the progression that this program has taken,” Biggs said. “(For Concordia) it’s a standard instead of a goal (to get this far). Our program is still pretty fresh in the fact that it’s a goal still for us (to get this far). I think that’s the difference in the approach to that game.”
Alexis Hill led Indiana Tech with 17 points in the loss. Kendall Knapke had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. DeAnn Kauffman added 10 points.