SEWARD, Neb. — It was only fitting that Concordia’s defense was on the field forcing a turnover on the final play of the football game Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs had seven takeaways and limited Briar Cliff to 210 total yards as three field goals by freshman Jordan Spilinek lifted the hosts to a 16-14 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over the Chargers in a physical, defensive battle before an estimated 1,500 spectators.
When Concordia’s Zac Walter smothered the ball after a botched hook-and-lateral play by Briar Cliff on the final play of the game at the Concordia 30, the Bulldogs secured their second win in a row to pull even at 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC.
Concordia limited the Chargers (3-2, 2-1) to just 36 yards rushing on 26 attempts. Briar Cliff took the lead 14-13 early in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Santos to Tyler French following a muffed Bulldog punt return that the Chargers recovered at the 10. BCU got just one first down the rest of the game, which came on a Concordia pass-interference penalty. The Chargers had 191 net total yards in the entire game.
Spilinek’s final field goal of 35 yards produced the final score with 13 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game. Briar Cliff’s best opportunity to regain the lead came after Michael Williams blocked Lane Castenda’s punt and the Chargers’ Kreggor Clark recovered at the Concordia 29.
But on the next play, Concordia freshman AJ Jenkins, a former all-stater at six-man Wilcox-Hildreth, intercepted a Santos pass to squelch the threat.
Concordia forced four turnovers in the first quarter and five in the first half (four fumbles and one interception), but managed just three points from those — a 34-yard field goal by Spilinek for a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Briar Cliff entered Saturday’s game with the second best defense nationally (NAIA) in yards allowed, and the Chargers lived up to that billing. They limited Concordia to 13 yards rushing on 38 attempts and registered five sacks.
When Bulldog quarterback Jake Kemp found time, he completed 20-of-42 passes for 278 yards. He connected with Korrell Koehlmoos for a 55-yard TD pass to give Concordia a 7-0 lead with eight seconds left in the opening period. Koehlmoos finished with eight receptions for 137 yards.
“Our wide receiver group is stacked. I trust Korrell that if I lay it out there for him, he’s going to make a play,” Kemp said. “Briar Cliff runs a complex defense, they disguise schemes, they’re very fast and hit hard. We had to go through our reads and hit them with something they weren’t expecting.”
Briar Cliff narrowed Concordia's lead to 10-7 on a 3-yard TD run by Greg Henry with 7:26 left in the second quarter, a score set up on a 40-yard pass from Santos to Johnson. A 29-yard field goal by Spilinek with five seconds left in the half gave the Bulldogs a 13-7 edge at intermission.
The Chargers hit the road again next Saturday to face Midland before returning home on Oct. 12 to host No. 1 Morningside at Memoral Field.