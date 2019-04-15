SEWARD, Neb. -- Concordia distanced itself from the rest of the Great Plains Athletic Conference with two more wins on Monday as the Bulldogs swept the Morningside baseball team, 9-5 and 8-4.
The two wins give the Bulldogs a four-game lead at the top of the GPAC standings at 18-2 and they are 24-13 overall. Morningside falls to 20-13 overall and 10-9 in the GPAC.
Concordia scored five runs in the first inning and three in the second to cruise to a 9-5 win in the first game.
Jordan Pierce was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Morningside and Nic Metcalf was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Sam Huska hit a double and had two RBIs and Adam Carlson scored once and had an RBI. Carter Kratz scored twice.
In the second game, Morningside started with a 4-0 lead but Concordia got within 4-2 after three innings. The Bulldogs had a five-run inning in the fifth to go up 7-4 and they went on to win 8-4.
Metcalf was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs and an RBI and Shea Patterson drove in a run.