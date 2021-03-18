Concordia, Taylor Cockerill hope to repeat magical 2019 championship run

SIOUX CITY — Drew Olson is coaching with house money. The Concordia University women’s basketball coach feels at the same time, like the Bulldogs’ student-athletes are playing with pressure.
The Bulldogs (27-5) are the the No. 13 seed in this year’s NAIA women’s basketball tournament, but they’re also the last team to win the national championship in Sioux City.
Concordia won the 2019 championship, but Olson believes it’ll be a challenge for the Bulldogs to claim another national championship.
“I don’t look at it that we have held the title, that was the 2019 team,” Olson said. “That was a really special year, and we hoped to have repeat in 2020, but it was really unfortunate that nobody got to compete in 2020 to really see who could’ve won it.”
Concordia plays Marian of Indiana at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
The field this weekend entails 16 teams from just one division, as Division I and Division II were combined at the beginning of the season.
That means some of the top competition is here, but Olson is eager to see how the Bulldogs stack up among the other teams in the field.
“I feel like if you get to this level, the Round of 16 with just one division, everyone is good,” Olson said. “It’s going to be a matter of matchups and it’s going to be a matter of who’s playing well at the time. But, all of the teams are good, and we’ve gotten to that point.
“At the same time, I think our program, I think Marian feels this way, I think Morningside feels this way, Southeastern, probably Westmont, we expect to go deep,” Olson added. “We’ve been to the Final Four, I still count we went to the FInal Four last year, we’ve been to the Final Four five out of the last six years. We expect to be there regardless of who is on our team and who has left our team.”
The Bulldogs, who play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference alongside Briar Cliff and Morningside, hold a 21-8 record and won 17 out of 22 games in the conference.
Concordia played against the Mustangs in the conference tournament championship game, and the Mustangs edged the Bulldogs off of Sophia Peppers’ game-winning layup in the final seconds.
One of the players who played well that March 2 night against the Mustangs was junior Taylor Cockerill.
Cockerill is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer this season, averaging about 14.8 points per game. She was also the leading scorer on the national championship team.
She wasn’t the leading scorer last year, however.
Cockerill suffered a knee injury that kept her out of the lineup. The Bulldogs had to fight through that injury, but according to Olson, Cockerill never deterred from her mindset.
Cockerill knew that she could stay positive and she worked through rehabilitation, so that she could re-join her team this season.
Cockerill is a different player. She’s a smarter player.
She knows when to pick her moments.
For example, two years ago, Cockerill was a ruthless scorer, but this season, Cockerill has a better understanding of when to do what.
She’s certainly not 100 percent, and it takes about a year for an injury like that to fully heal.
“This year, she’s been incredible,” Olson said. “She took the reins of the team, both on and off the court. We’ve got five freshmen, and about seven or eight new faces, she’s done an incredible job of giving them confidence and showing what it takes to be a champion.”
Taysha Rushton also had a nice game against the Mustangs in the title game, and she enters the national tournament with a 14.1 ppg average.
Should the Bulldogs win on Friday, they’ll face Morningside on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Mustangs are familiar foes, as they’ve faced off three times this season.
Marian comes first, however. That’s where the Bulldogs’ focus lays.
Imani Guy is the Knights’ leading scorer, coming in with a 15.1 ppg average. She’s a 6-foot-4 senior.