Concordia, Taylor Cockerill hope to repeat magical 2019 championship run

SIOUX CITY — Drew Olson is coaching with house money. The Concordia University women’s basketball coach feels at the same time, like the Bulldogs’ student-athletes are playing with pressure.

The Bulldogs (27-5) are the the No. 13 seed in this year’s NAIA women’s basketball tournament, but they’re also the last team to win the national championship in Sioux City.

Concordia won the 2019 championship, but Olson believes it’ll be a challenge for the Bulldogs to claim another national championship.

“I don’t look at it that we have held the title, that was the 2019 team,” Olson said. “That was a really special year, and we hoped to have repeat in 2020, but it was really unfortunate that nobody got to compete in 2020 to really see who could’ve won it.”

Concordia plays Marian of Indiana at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

The field this weekend entails 16 teams from just one division, as Division I and Division II were combined at the beginning of the season.

That means some of the top competition is here, but Olson is eager to see how the Bulldogs stack up among the other teams in the field.