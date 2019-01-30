SEWARD, Neb. -- Dordt stuck with Concordia in the first half as the Crusaders were tied at 31. But Concordia got hot from the field to start the second half and jumped out to an 11-point lead. Dordt worked its way back but Concordia stayed hot, shooting 48.5 percent in the second half and the Bulldogs hit six three-pointers after halftime as Dordt lost 72-69 on Wednesday.
Dordt fell to 15-10 overall and 7-8 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia is now 14-12 overall and 6-10 in the GPAC.
Alec Henrickson led Dordt with 21 points and Chad Barkema had eight points and eight rebounds. Josh VanLingen added seven points and eight rebounds.
For Concordia, Brevin Sloup had 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Justin Wiersema had 13 points and five rebounds and Ryan Holt had 10 points.