Confidence is high for Nebraska women's basketball team after 10-1 start to season

“It’s always going to be a competitive game,” Cain said. “I don’t think there is really any team on our schedule that we’re saying, ‘Oh, that game is going to be impossible.’ We’re going into this conference knowing that any team that we face we can play against and beat.”

Nebraska coach Amy Williams feels like the confidence the Huskers are playing with now shows up most on defense. After allowing teams to score an average of 70.1 points per game last season, that has dropped to 59.4 points per game this season.

“We feel pretty comfortable that when we need stops, we can find ways to get stops,” Williams said. “That’s helped.”

And Nebraska again has a balanced offense that Williams says gives the players confidence that the Huskers will be able to attack opponents several different ways, depending on how each game is going.

Sophomore guard Leigha Brown leads the Huskers in scoring with 14.7 points per game, followed by Sam Haiby (10.7) and Cain (10.1).