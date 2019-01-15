When Luka Garza went down with an ankle injury in practice nearly a month ago, Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery knew his sophomore post was going to miss extended time.
McCaffery said the sprained ankle junior Tyler Cook sustained in the second half of last Saturday’s win over Ohio State is not as severe as the one that kept Garza out for three games.
“I’m more encouraged (about Cook) than Luka’s,” McCaffery said Tuesday morning. “Luka’s was a bad one. This is not a good one but it’s not like that. You knew Luka was going to be out for a while.”
Still, it is uncertain if the 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes (14-3, 3-3) will have their leading scorer and rebounder in the lineup at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they visit Penn State.
Cook did not practice Monday. McCaffery said the plan was for Cook “to do some stuff (Tuesday) and see how it goes” before the team departs for State College, Pennsylvania.
If Cook can’t play, McCaffery said in all likelihood senior Nicholas Baer would move into the starting lineup.
As Cook drove to the basket late in the game Saturday, he fell to the court and immediately grabbed his left ankle. Trainer Brad Floy and assistant coach Sherman Dillard helped him off the floor.
Iowa has had five players impacted by ankle injuries this season, including three starters in Cook, Garza and Joe Wieskamp. Jordan Bohannon missed time in the preseason with a lower-body injury.
It has required others to play an expanded role at times.
“We’ve got 14 league games left, and you need everybody because from one game to the next you don’t know who is healthy and who is not,” McCaffery said. “Others have to step up and play more minutes and maybe guard a different guy than they would have.
“You’re seeing great energy, great cohesiveness as a result. We all recognize the situation we’re in.”
Just seven days ago, Iowa went on the road and beat Northwestern by 10 points without Cook to snap an eight-game conference road losing streak. Cook was nursing a sore knee at that point.
Can his team draw confidence on that if Cook’s 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds aren’t available?
“It certainly doesn’t make it easier without him but others understand we’ve got two veterans that would come in, either Ryan (Kriener) or Nicholas,” McCaffery said. “And then Connor (McCaffery) and Maishe (Dailey), Isaiah (Moss) have to step up. They’re all going to get significantly more minutes and maybe play a little more at the forward position and guard a bigger guy.
“But I think it helps that we went on the road and won a game without (Cook), but hopefully he’ll play.”
Penn State (7-10) and Illinois (4-12) are the only Big Ten teams still winless in conference play. After the trip to Penn State, Illinois comes to Iowa City for a Sunday afternoon tilt.
It is an opportunity for the Hawkeyes to turn a 0-3 league start into a five-game win streak heading into a difficult stretch of games beginning with Michigan State on Jan. 24.
The Nittany Lions beat the Hawkeyes twice a season ago, including an 82-58 trouncing at the Bryce Jordan Center in early February. Penn State dominated that contest with 50 points in the paint.
Overconfidence shouldn't be an issue.
“Any of them that were at the game last year down there, I shouldn’t have to remind them," McCaffery said.
Six-foot-8 Lamar Stevens, who had 17 points in the last meeting, leads Penn State at 18.6 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Iowa is seeking back-to-back Big Ten road wins for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season.
“Everybody thinks it’s all about a road warrior mentality, which is true,” McCaffery said, "but there’s a lot more to it than that.
"You have to understand the flow of the game, time and score, what they are doing to us. Sometimes on the road it can snowball if you’re quick-shooting the ball. We have had, at times, the tendency to do that. We’re not afraid to quick-shoot the ball. We play fast, we play with freedom. But there’s a right time and wrong time to do that.
“I think it’s getting to the point where you completely understand the difference, and that was what I was trying to get them to understand (after the Purdue game)."