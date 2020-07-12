Corey Matthey cruises to 2nd River-Cade Amateur win

“I feel like I’m right there in most of these majors and obviously I want to win as much as I can,” Matthey said. “I felt my game has been trending on the upward direction since the Tri-State (in May). I had a little bit of a lead going into today. I didn’t really know what coach would shoot and I just wanted to keep playing my own game.”

Matthey fired a 6-under 66 in Saturday’s opening round and 70 over the first 18 holes Sunday. Throw in his 4-under 32 and that adds up to a 10-under 168 over 45 holes.

“The first 18 today was a little sloppy, I had a couple water balls on 2 and 10, but other than that it was good enough,” Matthey said. “It was good to have a lead because I know coach is a grinder and he can get it rolling. The final nine I just wanted to play clean. I had only one blemish on the card, a double on 2 today. I had one bad swing but other than that I played 44 good holes.”

Sapp, a three-time River-Cade winner, finished a distant second but left knowing he can still compete with much younger opponents.

“Corey is a worthy champion, he is tough to go catch,” Sapp said. “It’s been a long time for me and I’ve got some more work to do, but things are looking better.