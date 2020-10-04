Corey Matthey, Sam Prue win Jividen Cup

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Corey Matthey finished his dominant season with a win and Sam Prue picked up an emotional victory as both ended Sunday's two rounds at Covington Links Golf Course as Jividen Cup champions.

Sunday was the second day of the two-day Jividen Cup, which consisted of the semifinal and championship rounds of the Jividen and Leo divisions.

Matthey, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad and a member of the Morningside men's golf team, faced Cherokee's Matt Pitts. Matthey cruised into the championship with a 6 and 5 victory over Pitts.

Colin Mitchell faced Matthey's college teammate Jonny Douglas in the semifinals and he won 4 and 3 to advance to the championship match.

The championship match of the Jividen division went longer than the semifinals but Matthey won 3 and 1 over Mitchell. For Matthey, it's his fourth Jividen Cup victory, which is named in honor of the late Mike Jividen, in the past six years. Matthey also came into the event with a solid lead in the Player of the Year standings, so the victory guarantees him his fourth Player of the Year title in six seasons.