Corey Matthey wins fourth Men's City Title

Pitts had trimmed the deficit to two with three holes to play before Matthey drained the long putt on the seventh. So sure was Matthey that it was going in, he walked the ball to the hole.

“I thought it had good speed but thought it was left the whole way,” Matthey said. “But in the last five feet it snapped hard to the right. That was a big putt because I was only up two and he had a birdie putt inside me so things could have gone any way. I thought that was a huge momentum shifter.

“He (Pitts) played great. I only got to play nine holes with him today, but he was flawless.”

Matthey adds the Men’s City title to a victory in the River-Cade last month. This win pretty much wraps up Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year honors for Matthey, an award he has won previously.

Still, though, Matthey is gearing for the season-ending Jividen Cup match play tournament and still has a final season of competition remaining at Morningside College.

“I’ll still be a Mustang for a full year and then we’ll see what happens from there,” Matthey said. “We’ll see what the winter and next spring holds. I would love to make a trip here and try for a fifth, but so many things can change so I don’t want to commit to anything right now.”