Corey Matthey wins fourth Men's City Title

SIOUX CITY -- Around these parts, if Corey Matthey is entered in a golf tournament, he is the player to beat.
Although he is just 23 years old, the Sergeant Bluff resident and Morningside College standout has become a dominant force on the local scene.
Not only did Matthey repeat as Men’s City champion on Sunday, he joined select company in the process.
Matthey earned a three-shot victory over Matt Pitts in the 107th Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship at Green Valley Golf Club.
With the win, Matthey becomes just the fifth player in the long and storied history of this event to win it four times. Along with his back-to-back titles, Matthey also prevailed in 2015 and ‘17.
“This tournament has gone for 107 years, so when you look back that’s pretty cool,” Matthey said. “It means a lot to get the fourth for sure and to top off a pretty good summer of golf for me.”
Matthey joins Bill Bailey, Gene Hagen, Paul Sorensen and Wally Krone as four-time Men’s City winners. Bailey, Sorensen and Krone each added a fifth title.
Matthey shot 2-under 70 in Saturday’s opening round and trailed co-leaders Brian Barto and Jonny Douglas by a stroke.
However, he took command with a 6-under 66 on Sunday, taking a three-shot lead over Pitts heading into the final nine holes. Both Matthey and Pitts shot 37 over the last nine.
Pitts, a former Morningside player from Cherokee, Iowa, battled gamely but came up just short. He followed his opening-round 70 with a 69 on Sunday.
Matthey finished with a 7-under total of 173 while Pitts posted a highly respectable 4-under 176. Douglas, a current teammate of Matthey’s at Morningside, shot 69-75-36 for even par 180 over 45 holes.
Matthey becomes the 16th to win consecutive Men’s City crowns. The last to accomplish that feat was Dan Freed in 2006 and ‘07.
“This is one of the hardest to win,” Matthey said. “They set it up on Sunday pretty long with pretty tough pins. It means a lot to come out on top, it was a fun day.”
The final grouping was an all-Morningside threesome of Matthey, Pitts and Douglas, a native of Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.
Matthey distanced himself with a brilliant 66, but still had to make a 20-footer for birdie on No. 7 in the last nine to get his lead over Pitts back to three shots.
“I knew the course was going to be longer so I pretty much played middle of the greens and tried to attack the par 5s, which I did pretty well today,” Matthey said. “I didn’t have a bogey on the first 18, just six birdies. I pretty much played flawless from tee to green, missed a couple putts here and there but played OK.”
Pitts had trimmed the deficit to two with three holes to play before Matthey drained the long putt on the seventh. So sure was Matthey that it was going in, he walked the ball to the hole.
“I thought it had good speed but thought it was left the whole way,” Matthey said. “But in the last five feet it snapped hard to the right. That was a big putt because I was only up two and he had a birdie putt inside me so things could have gone any way. I thought that was a huge momentum shifter.
“He (Pitts) played great. I only got to play nine holes with him today, but he was flawless.”
Matthey adds the Men’s City title to a victory in the River-Cade last month. This win pretty much wraps up Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year honors for Matthey, an award he has won previously.
Still, though, Matthey is gearing for the season-ending Jividen Cup match play tournament and still has a final season of competition remaining at Morningside College.
“I’ll still be a Mustang for a full year and then we’ll see what happens from there,” Matthey said. “We’ll see what the winter and next spring holds. I would love to make a trip here and try for a fifth, but so many things can change so I don’t want to commit to anything right now.”
Players with Morningside ties wound up claiming four of the top five spots. Ryan Kinseth finished fourth alone at 183, while current Mustang Sam Storey was fifth at 184.
Sam Prue emerged as the Men’s City Senior champion. Prue fired a 1-under 71 on Sunday to go along with a 74 Saturday for a 36-hole total of 145 and a three-shot win over Lance Heimsoth (72-76--148).
Jim Tritz, Vern Van Peursem, and Jeff Donaldson rounded out the top five in the Senior Division with 154, 155 and 157, respectively.
