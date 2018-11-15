VERMILLION, S.D. – Last Saturday’s victory over Western Illinois couldn’t have come at a better time for the South Dakota football team.
Not only did it snap the Coyotes’ four-game losing streak, but got them in a much better frame of mind for their annual skirmish with in-state rival South Dakota State.
“We needed that, we honestly have shot ourselves in the foot the last three weeks and not played the way we are capable of playing,” USD Coach Bob Nielson said. “We put a much more complete performance together and as a result came away with a win. It’s nice to be coming into this game off a win, not only a win but a win that in some respects was our best game of the year, particularly defensively.
“We were able to slow down the run game to the point where we created some off schedule situations for them and were able to get them off the field a lot on third down.”
The Coyotes (4-6, 3-4) did not allow a touchdown last week and limited Western Illinois to 21 rushing yards. They will have to pay much more attention to the pass Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion has averaged nearly 300 yards per game while leading the Jackrabbits (7-2, 5-2) to a three-game win streak. SDSU has already secured an FCS playoff berth, it is now just a matter of where it will be seeded.
Moreover, South Dakota hasn’t beaten South Dakota State in 18 years. Granted, the schools didn’t play each other from 2004-11 after SDSU made the jump to Division I, but USD’s last victory in the 112-game series came in 2000.
“A lot of people say that in-state rivalries are like having a bowl game on your schedule,” Nielson said. “The fact that it’s a special experience and unique opportunity every year where the records get thrown out the window, it’s an important game for our fans and supporters. I’m confident it will bring out the best in our team.”
South Dakota State has averaged 51 points per game the last three weeks after being held without a touchdown in a loss to UNI. Cade Johnson is the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top receiver and has four consecutive games with at least 120 yards.
The Jacks lost their leading rusher Isaac Wallace to a season-ending injury last month, but Pierre Strong and Mikey Daniel have picked up the slack. Strong, named the Valley newcomer of the week, has rushed for 324 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games.
“They have an experienced quarterback who has played very well over the last four years,” Nielson said. “He’s a guy that’s a dual threat that you have to account for offensively as a runner and a passer. Defensively, they’re a team that is solid at all three levels. One of the keys offensively is to keep the ball and score points yourself and keep some stress on them in that regard.”
South Dakota’s talented group of receivers achieved several milestones last week. Shamar Jackson reached 100 catches for his career and surpassed 1,400 yards. Dakarai Allen went over 1,000 yards for his career and Caleb Vander Esch caught his first collegiate touchdown pass.
Moreover, the Coyotes regained the services of Kody Case, who had a career-high seven catches for 71 yards. It was just his third appearance of the season and the first since week four. Case plans to redshirt this season to retain a year of eligibility.
South Dakota made the playoffs for the first time last season, but that won’t be the case this year. Instead, the players will approach this game as a playoff contest.
“I think our guys treat this game very much like every game in the Valley,” Nielson said. “At the same time there’s a little something special to it because of the in-state rivalry and the fact that the campuses are so close. There’s plenty of focus playing in Brookings and the weather conditions are a little bit different in terms of our preparation as well.”