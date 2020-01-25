Coyotes down Oral Roberts 91-80 for third straight win

VERMILLION, S.D. — Tyler Hagedorn scored 31 points to lead South Dakota to a 91-80 Summit League men's basketball win over Oral Roberts at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

Hagedorn scored 30 points for the second time this season, falling two short of his season-best 33 in a win over Texas Southern on Nov. 15.

Hagedorn, the most accurate 3-point shooter in the nation entering play, made four of his six three-pointers in the first half. He and Umude combined to make five 3’s in the middle of the stanza that helped turn an early five-point deficit into a 37-28 lead five minutes before halftime.

USD was 7-of-14 from downtown in the first half.

Triston Simpson also scored 17 points and Stanley Umude 13 for the Coyotes, now 14-8 overall and 5-3 in the Summit League after winning for the third straight time.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” South Dakota coach Todd Lee said. “We haven’t had that quick of a turnaround since Christmas. This is the only time we’re going to have one day to prepare until we get to the Summit League Tournament. I thought it showed a lot of toughness by our guys and that’s great to see.”