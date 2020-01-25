Coyotes down Oral Roberts 91-80 for third straight win

VERMILLION, S.D. — Tyler Hagedorn scored 31 points to lead South Dakota to a 91-80 Summit League men's basketball win over Oral Roberts at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
Hagedorn scored 30 points for the second time this season, falling two short of his season-best 33 in a win over Texas Southern on Nov. 15.
Hagedorn, the most accurate 3-point shooter in the nation entering play, made four of his six three-pointers in the first half. He and Umude combined to make five 3’s in the middle of the stanza that helped turn an early five-point deficit into a 37-28 lead five minutes before halftime.
USD was 7-of-14 from downtown in the first half.
Triston Simpson also scored 17 points and Stanley Umude 13 for the Coyotes, now 14-8 overall and 5-3 in the Summit League after winning for the third straight time.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” South Dakota coach Todd Lee said. “We haven’t had that quick of a turnaround since Christmas. This is the only time we’re going to have one day to prepare until we get to the Summit League Tournament. I thought it showed a lot of toughness by our guys and that’s great to see.”
Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 27 points and Mac Abmas 24 to lead Oral Roberts, which trailed 45-42 at the half and pulled to within one points several times after the break but could not get the lead and dropped to 11-9 overall and 4-3 in the Summit.
“Every team guards our ball screen different and we make adjustments, but Hags is obviously playing with a lot of confidence,” Lee said. “He’s 6-9, 6-10 and you’re not going to block his shot even on a close out, so he can get that off.”
The Coyotes are a game back of South Dakota State for the Summit League lead entering a game at last-place Denver Thursday evening.
South Dakota hits the road next week before returning to host Peru State on Feb. 4.
The Coyotes are at Denver Thursday and at Omaha Sunday. USD will play five of its final eight Summit League games on the road.