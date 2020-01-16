Coyotes lead by 42 at half in win over NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — The 25th nationally-ranked South Dakota women's basketball team continued its dominance in Summit League women's basketball action blasting North Dakota State 80-36 in a game played Thursday evening.

USD (16-2, 5-0 Summit) turned up the heat on NDSU early, leading 29-6 after one quarter and 53-11 at the half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coyotes have won by at least 21 points in league play going into a showdown with in-state rival South Dakota State Saturday in Vermillion.

Ciara Duffy scored 20 points and Monica Arens 18 for South Dakota, which built its big lead on 21-34 shooting from the field (61.8 percent) in the first half. Hannah Sjerven also had 14 points for USD. The Coyotes defeated NDSU for the 14th time in the teams last 15 meetings but still trail the all-time series 42-32.

North Dakota State (3-13, 0-4) got 15 points from Ryan Cobbins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0