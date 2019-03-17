IRVINE, Calif. — South Dakota's track and field teams captured six events over the weekend at the UC Irvine Spring Break Classic at the Anteater Track Stadium.
Ben Hammer launched the discus 185 feet, 3 inches, to kick off the outdoor season with a victory. Kino Dunkley placed third in the competition with a throw of 173-7, moving into a tie for sixth in school history.
Samara Spencer captured the triple jump with a leap of 39-4. She also took fourth in the long jump.
South Dakota swept the top three spots of the men’s and women’s pole vault.
Freshman Deidra Marrison vaulted her way onto the Coyotes’ top-10 list in her first outdoor meet, winning the women’s pole vault in 13-7 ¼. Landon Kemp finished runner-up in the field with a vault of 13-3 ½. Kimmy Peterson was third with the same height. All three move into USD’s top-10 all time.
Chris Nilsen took first in the men’s competition with a vault of 17-5, while his junior classmate Ethan Bray finished runner-up in 16-7 ¼, followed by third-plade Kaleb Ellis (15-1 ½).
The women’s 4x100-meter relay finished runner-up with a clocking of 46.64 seconds.
Callie Henrich finished runner-up in the shot put with an outdoor best of 46-11 ¾. Macy Heinz clocked an outdoor best of 2:12.49 for 800 meters to finish runner-up, while a second also came from Haley Bruggeman in the 400 hurdles (1:03.28).
Aleksi Rosler placed third in the 200 meters with a 22.19 clocking.