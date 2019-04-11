VERMILLION, S.D. — A magnificent new outdoor practice field has made life much easier for the South Dakota Coyotes during spring workouts.
The spring season, which this year numbers only 15 workouts and no formal spring game due to ongoing renovations at the DakotaDome, is nearing an end. The team will hold a scrimmage open to the public on Sunday at the new outdoor practice facility located directly north of the DakotaDome.
After Sunday’s scrimmage, just two more practices remain. Bob Nielson, concluding his third spring season as head coach, likes the progress his team has made.
“We’re getting the things done that needed to get done,” Nielson said. “Obviously installing a new defense takes time and you can see within the last week that our defensive guys are playing a lot faster, which means that they’re getting more confident in what we’re doing.
“We still have a lot of work to do on that side. We don’t expect to get everything in and perfected in 15 practices, but what you want it to build a base that allows you to springboard forward in the fall and I think we’ve certainly done that.”
Travis Johansen has taken over the defense at USD. He comes here after highly successful stints at Concordia (Minn.) and Grand View College. In his six seasons at Grand View, the Vikings went 61-11 with five conference titles, six NAIA playoff berths and the 2013 national championship.
“We’re going to be more multiple (on defense) to play a variety of coverages and fronts,” Nielson said. “We’ll have the ability to show three-man fronts or four-man fronts and more ability to pressure out of those looks. All things that we hope can do a better job of causing issues for the offensive teams that we play.”
All-American defensive end Darin Greenfield, a former Sheldon, Iowa, prep standout, told the USD sports information staff that one of the things Johansen told him was that they were going to make the offenses adjust to them.
“Normally, you would try to adjust to the offense, but we’re going to come out and try to deliver the first blow,” Greenfield said. “Make the offense realize they’re going to have to change something to score rather than us saying we’re going to have to change something to stop them from scoring.”
As usual, Nielson has broken down the 15 practices into different phases.
“You start out with some basic installation and review and then you get built in when you start working on some situational kinds of things,” Nielson said. “I would say we’re kind of in the third phase right now, which is you’re really working on trying to build confidence and higher execution level of the things we already have in.
“Offensively, or quarterback play has been really good. Austin (Simmons) continues to improve as a player and leader and he’s really played well this spring. I think our offensive skill guy are where we thought they would be. Up front we’re young but we’ve made progress there. Defensively, as we move some guys around positionally to adapt to the new defensive scheme we’re starting to see those guys in those new positions come forward. I like some of our young linebackers and our secondary has shown a lot of improvement in the last week. Those are the positions we knew we were going to be young at and need to improve at.”
Simmons, a senior, enters his second season as the starting quarterback. The Council Bluffs Lewis Central product completed 288 of 471 passes for 3,127 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, leading the Missouri Valley Conference in passing yards and total yards.
Simmons has eight of his top nine receivers from a year ago returning. The Coyotes also have their top running backs returning and although the line is still rather young, there’s plenty of experience there also, including Mason Scheidegger, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound junior from Newell-Fonda who can play multiple positions.
“The new facility really gives us space to really work and get things done and with the permanent film towers we have the ability to get high quality video without using lifts, which is a really important part of our teaching,” Nielson said. “And fortunately for the most part the weather has cooperated and we’ve been able to get everything done outside that we needed to get done.”