Creighton A.D. Bruce Rasmussen plans to retire next month

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen plans to retire next month, with his last day set for Aug. 16.

Rasmussen, 70, has spent the last 41 years in various roles at Creighton. He's been the athletic director since 1994.

During his time as A.D., Creighton has collectively won 43 regular-season conference titles and 43 conference tournament titles. He oversaw CU's transition from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Big East Conference. And he also spent five years serving on the NCAA Division I men's basketball selection committee.

Since joining the Big East, Creighton has won league titles in baseball, men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball and volleyball.

Creighton has undergone a wave of new athletic facility construction under Rasmussen's leadership. Morrison Stadium (soccer) and the CHI Health Center (men's basketball) opened in 2003-04. Sokol Arena (women's basketball and volleyball) opened in 2009, and TD Ameritrade Park became home to Creighton baseball in 2011. In 2014, the Championship Center was built as a practice facility for men's basketball and a headquarters for all sports.