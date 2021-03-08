Creighton reinstates Greg McDermott after suspension for 'plantation' remark

OMAHA — Creighton coach Greg McDermott rejoined the Bluejay basketball program Monday after his four-day suspension ended with an afternoon announcement from the school.
McDermott did not coach CU’s 93-73 win over Butler on Saturday.
But the 11-year coach will be back on the sidelines when the Jays play in the Big East tournament this week. He’s allowed to resume participating in team activities as well.
It was revealed last Tuesday that McDermott told his players to “stay on the plantation” during a locker room speech on Feb. 27. He’s since apologized publicly and privately, and Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said he trusts McDermott is sincere.
"Through his immediate apology, ownership of his actions, difficult dialogue with his team, and more, Coach McDermott has demonstrated a commitment to grow," Rasmussen said in his statement Monday. "I believe his apology, his commitment to grow from this, to learn, and to regain the trust of his student-athletes and others impacted by his words."
Rasmussen indicated in his statement Monday that McDermott, along with other campus leaders, will participate in a new program starting next month. Rasmussen said the program is "designed to develop the capacity of participants to better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms."
It’ll be led by the Racial Equity Institute, which is a North Carolina-based company that leads training sessions on race for universities, businesses and other organizations across the country. The institute has worked with schools such as Duke, Arizona State, Oregon State and Pittsburgh.
It’s unclear if any additional disciplinary action will be taken against McDermott.
Creighton, a private school, initially said Tuesday that all punishment would be handled confidentially. Then two days later, it suspended McDermott and named assistant Alan Huss the interim coach.
Creighton is the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. The Jays will play either No. 7 Xavier or No. 10 Butler at 5 p.m. Thursday in New York City. They’ll participate in the NCAA tournament later this month.
The CU players expressed Saturday that they were committed to chasing their goals this month despite suffering through an emotional week. It marked the first time they’d addressed the situation publicly.
Five members of the team spoke in a prerecorded video before Saturday’s win over Butler, explaining why McDermott’s words caused them so much pain. Junior Marcus Zegarowski said afterward that while he was also hurt by what McDermott said, he still supported his coach.
Zegarowski said the team has held extensive discussions about the impact of McDermott’s remarks and about ways the group can best move forward.