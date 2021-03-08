Creighton reinstates Greg McDermott after suspension for 'plantation' remark

It’ll be led by the Racial Equity Institute, which is a North Carolina-based company that leads training sessions on race for universities, businesses and other organizations across the country. The institute has worked with schools such as Duke, Arizona State, Oregon State and Pittsburgh.

It’s unclear if any additional disciplinary action will be taken against McDermott.

Creighton, a private school, initially said Tuesday that all punishment would be handled confidentially. Then two days later, it suspended McDermott and named assistant Alan Huss the interim coach.

Creighton is the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. The Jays will play either No. 7 Xavier or No. 10 Butler at 5 p.m. Thursday in New York City. They’ll participate in the NCAA tournament later this month.

The CU players expressed Saturday that they were committed to chasing their goals this month despite suffering through an emotional week. It marked the first time they’d addressed the situation publicly.

Five members of the team spoke in a prerecorded video before Saturday’s win over Butler, explaining why McDermott’s words caused them so much pain. Junior Marcus Zegarowski said afterward that while he was also hurt by what McDermott said, he still supported his coach.