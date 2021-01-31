Creighton spoils South Dakota volleyball home opener in 5-setter

"As the match went on the serve and pass game flipped," Coyotes coach Leanne Williamson said. "Early on we were getting them out of system a little bit more often which allowed our defense to play at a high level.

"Then, we had a run where we missed five serves and then we kind of backed off with our serving and when we backed off Creighton was in system more often and we're scoring at a much higher percentage which was making it harder on ourselves."

The Coyotes took set one with 14 kills and only one attack error for a .481 hitting percentage. The match hitting percentage of .275 was a season best.

"We were in system as a pretty good rate early on and as the match on we were out of stem more often and it made it a lot harder to score the ball," Williamson said.

South Dakota, who opens Summit League play with a two-match set at North Dakota on Sunday and Monday, hit under .200 in sets two, three and five and dropped set four despite hitting .387.

