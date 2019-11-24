Creighton women make 14 three-pointers to beat Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Creighton knew Nebraska’s taller lineup would be tough to score on inside, and that the Jays would have to shoot threes.

“It was two very different teams,” Flanery said. “You saw the size difference, so we knew it was going to be a rough-go to score in the paint and at the rim, and it was. But obviously when you make 14 threes you give yourself a chance.”

Senior guard Jaylyn Agnew led Creighton with 26 points, including going 5-for-11 on threes. Temi Carda added four threes and scored 18 points. Olivia Elger made three threes, and Tatum Rembao two.

Creighton will probably shoot a lot threes this season. The Jays came into the game averaging nine threes per game.

“We have a hard time recruiting the post players that (Nebraska) is able to recruit, so we’re not ever going to be as big and physical. We shoot a lot of threes,” Flanery said. “We knew we were going to have to squeeze a lot of them. And fortunately we shot them well.”

The Jays were 14-for-32 on threes, making 43%. They had a lower percentage on two-point field-goals, making 7-of-25. Nebraska was just 3-for-16 on threes.

Nebraska was prepared that Creighton would shoot a lot of threes.