STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista University athletic director Jack Denholm, has announced the hiring of Joshua Cue as the university’s director of athletic performance.
Cue had been the strength and conditioning coordinator for football at Chowan University since 2015 where he was in charge of all aspects relating to the strength and conditioning program. In addition, he also served as an assistant coach during that same time for the Hawks.
Cue worked for the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system, serving as a strength and conditioning coordinator for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals from 2011-14. During his time with the organization, the Cardinals captured the 2011 World Series title, and he has worked with 21 players currently on the St. Louis Cardinals 40-man roster.
Cue is a December 2006 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Physical Education. He went on to spend two years serving as a graduate assistant with the Panthers (2007-09) as he went on to earn a master’s degree in Physical Education.
Aside from his work as an undergraduate student at UNI, Cue also played two years as a walk-on with the Panther football team after beginning his college career with two seasons at Waldorf College in Forest City. He was a member of the 2005 FCS Runner-up Team with the Panthers.