Cy-Hawk off as Big Ten limits fall sports

“The uncertainties have been difficult on our student-athletes and coaches and I appreciate their continued understanding of the situation,’’ Barta said. “I am grateful for our fans who are also waiting for direction.’’

What has been determined is that Iowa and Iowa State will not meet on the football field for the first time since a 43-year lapse in the series ended with a 12-10 win by the Hawkeyes in 1977.

It is also known that both Northern Iowa and Illinois State will not play in season-opening games where the two Missouri Valley Football Conference programs would have received guarantees that are financially important to their athletic departments.

UNI was scheduled to receive a $650,000 guarantee for playing the Hawkeyes in a Sept. 5 game at Kinnick Stadium, while Illinois State was reportedly going to be paid $450,000 for playing the Fighting Illini on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.

From disappointment to hope, emotions surrounding the situation were evident on social media shortly after the announcement was made.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said on his Twitter accounted he was disappointed in Big Ten’s decision.