Cyclone chat: Coaches praise Hunter Dekkers, Nyamer Diew for development, success

SIOUX CITY — Matt Campbell believes the game experience Hunter Dekkers received in 2021 will immensely help him for the upcoming Iowa State football season.

Campbell talked highly about the West Sioux High School grad during his May 17 visit to Sioux City as part of the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

Dekkers is expected to be the Cyclones’ starting quarterback after Brock Purdy graduated and was drafted in the Mr. Irrelevant spot by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Draft.

Dekkers has played in seven games so far with the Cyclones — three in 2020 and four in 2021.

Dekkers’ biggest game of last year was against Iowa early in the season. Purdy was knocked out of the game, and Campbell brought in the former Falcons standout.

In that game at home, Dekkers was 11-for-16 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown.

He also had a throwing touchdown against Oklahoma and a rushing score — good for 41 yards — against Kansas.

“I think anytime at the quarterback position you put talent on top of experience, those things give you some comfort,” Campbell said. “Hunter has been able to work through some hard, some positive and some tough times. He’s been able to show he can do that, and able to do that at a really high level. We know Hunter is super competitive. That has made our program really special.”

Dekkers turned around and had a solid spring to set him up to have what could be a memorable season for him and the Cyclones.

Campbell told the Cedar Rapids Gazette in the spring that he tried to give Dekkers different situations to work through and it seemed like Dekkers was successful.

At the final spring practice that was open to the public in Gilbert, Iowa, last month, Dekkers had a 24-yard rushing touchdown on a cold, damp night.

“I think playing quarterback at the Power 5 level is not easy,” Campbell said. “It’s not a physical tool at times, it’s sometimes mental. There’s success and failure, and you feel a lot of it rest on your shoulders. Hunter wants to be the best. He competes to be the best. I do think it’s those trademarks that allow them to grow daily.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Jacob Imming was also in attendance, and he said hello to Campbell as he walked in the Expo Center doors. Imming is headed to play for the Cyclones.

Iowa State also found out the kickoff times for its non-conference games on Thursday.

The Cyclones open the season Sept. 3 against Southeast Missouri State, and that’s a 1 p.m. kickoff on the Big 12 Now streaming service through ESPN.

That next week is Cy-Hawk Week, and the Cyclones will face Iowa at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa State’s last non-con game is on Sept. 17 against Ohio, and that’s also a 1 p.m. start time. The telecast is on the Big 12 Now platform.

The Cyclones also announced that their game against Oklahoma at home has been moved to Oct. 29, and it’ll be televised on Fox or FS1.

Diew steps up late in season

East High School grad Nyamer Diew ended her women’s basketball season on a high note, and coach Bill Fennelly credited her for coming on strong in the end.

In what became the final game for the Cyclones this season, Diew scored 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting in a Sweet 16 loss to Creighton. Diew also had five rebounds in that loss on March 25.

That was one of five games where Diew scored in double figures. She played in 29 of the 35 games, and played the sixth most minutes with 565.

She played with a broken nose at the end of the year, too.

“I think it took her a little bit to get adjusted, but she was a huge part of our team down the stretch,” Fennelly said. “She’s just a joy to be around. She added a lot to our team, not just on the court.”

Diew transferred to Iowa State from Butler, where she spent one season.

Fennelly saw value in Diew, and where she could play on the floor. Down the stretch, Diew played at every position, except the point guard spot which was mainly played by La Crosse Aquinas (Wis.) grad Lexi Donarski.

“I think she really learned where she could contribute,” Fennelly said. “We needed someone who could give us length on both sides of the floor. She played the best games of the season in her last five. That gives us some optimism going into next year.”

