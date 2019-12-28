Cyclones football notebook: QB Brock Purdy isn't seriously injured

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halfway through the fourth quarter Saturday, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy went down with an injury after he got sacked on fourth down.

After the 33-9 loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl, Campbell said it wouldn’t be anything that affected the sophomore quarterback long term.

“It's a high-ankle sprain, so we're really fortunate and lucky,” Campbell said. “And, obviously, Brock is fortunate and lucky as well. There is no break. We were able to get him MRI'd and x-rayed already.”

Purdy said after the game that he had been dealing with injuries all season.

“The West Virginia game I tweaked my left ankle and I’ve been playing with that all year and then Kansas State in the last game I tweaked my right one and today it was the left one again,” Purdy said. “All year it’s been one ankle sprain after another. But that’s part of the game. There are no excuses.”

Purdy said the injuries impacted his mobility and ability to run and looking at the game-by-game statistics helps show how Purdy was impacted.

Purdy averaged nine rushes and 40 yards rushing per game through the West Virginia game. After the West Virginia game, he averaged six rushes and 5.75 yards rushing per game.