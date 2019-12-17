2020 Cyclones signing day: Recruiting continues to rise under Matt Campbell

AMES — Matt Campbell is poised to sign Iowa State’s best recruiting class in in internet-recruiting era on Wednesday during the early national signing period.
The class is ranked No. 39 overall and No. 4 in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma, Texas and TCU.
Once again, Campbell and his staff relied heavily on Iowa and Midwest states to get their guys, which has been a focus of him and his staff since they took over.
Iowa State has 21 commitments and of those 21, 11 are from Midwest states — four are from Iowa. The other 10 not from Midwest states are from Florida (5), Texas (3), Arizona (1) and Georgia (1).
The crown jewel of the recruiting class is West Sioux High School quarterback and 2019 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year Hunter Dekkers.
Dekkers is a 6-foot-2 and 225-pound quarterback who has a 247Sports Composite score of 90. He’s a four-star recruit, ranked as the seventh best dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247.
His composite score makes him the fifth-highest rated Cyclone recruit in 247 history behind the likes of Allen Lazard and Jierhl Brock, who was a part of last year’s recruiting class.
Dekkers has the stats to back it up, too. He completed 62 percent of his passes this season for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He added 439 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Dekkers threw for an eye-popping 48 touchdowns in 2018 for West Sioux.
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa State staff didn’t stop there for highly-touted quarterbacks.
The staff also got a commitment from Minnesota native Aiden Bouman, who’s ranked as the 22nd best pro-style quarterback and has a composite score of 87. Bouman is the son of former NFL quarterback Todd Bouman.
Bouman’s best season came as a junior when he completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,974 yards and 35 touchdowns. This season, the 6-foot-5 quarterback completed 59 percent of his passes for 3,185 yards and 27 touchdowns. Bouman will early enroll to Iowa State in January.
Iowa State needed quarterback depth and a potential quarterback for the future. Currently, redshirt freshman Re-al Mitchell is Iowa State’s most vetran quarterback because he early-enrolled when he committed.
The position will be Brock Purdy’s next season, and assuming he comes back for his senior season, in 2021 as well, which will make Dekkers and Bouman redshirt sophomores when they could have a chance to win the job.
While the quarterbacks could be the future of the program, perhaps the most important commitment of the class is defensive tackle Latrell Bankston. Bankston is a junior college commit Hutchison Community College in Kansas. If that school sounds familiar it’s because that’s where former starting quarterback Kyle Kempt went after he transferred away from Oregon State.
Bankston is the No. 3 JUCO defensive lineman in the nation and has a composite score of 88. His commitment is important to Iowa State because the Cyclones graduate both Ray Lima and Jamahl Johnson, who have anchored Iowa State’s interior since 2017.
The Georgia native is 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds and chose the Cyclones over Arkansas, Arizona, Oregon State, Houston, Kansas State and Maryland.
Bankston had 50 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss 11.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season for Hutchison.