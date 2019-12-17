2020 Cyclones signing day: Recruiting continues to rise under Matt Campbell

AMES — Matt Campbell is poised to sign Iowa State’s best recruiting class in in internet-recruiting era on Wednesday during the early national signing period.

The class is ranked No. 39 overall and No. 4 in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma, Texas and TCU.

Once again, Campbell and his staff relied heavily on Iowa and Midwest states to get their guys, which has been a focus of him and his staff since they took over.

Iowa State has 21 commitments and of those 21, 11 are from Midwest states — four are from Iowa. The other 10 not from Midwest states are from Florida (5), Texas (3), Arizona (1) and Georgia (1).

The crown jewel of the recruiting class is West Sioux High School quarterback and 2019 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year Hunter Dekkers.

Dekkers is a 6-foot-2 and 225-pound quarterback who has a 247Sports Composite score of 90. He’s a four-star recruit, ranked as the seventh best dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247.

His composite score makes him the fifth-highest rated Cyclone recruit in 247 history behind the likes of Allen Lazard and Jierhl Brock, who was a part of last year’s recruiting class.