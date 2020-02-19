D-I ROUNDUP: North Dakota State beats USD, 77-74
D-I ROUNDUP: North Dakota State beats USD, 77-74

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota men's basketball team lost its second consecutive game on Wednesday, this time at the hands of North Dakota State, 77-71. 

The Bison went on an 8-3 run that lasted nearly four minutes to give them enough cushion from the Coyotes. 

USD went 4 minutes, 32 seconds without a field goal. USD tried to climb back, as it scored 13 points in the final 1:32. 

NDSU also made its mark at the free-throw line. The Bison were 25-for-30 from the line while the Coyotes were 13-for-18. 

Tyler Peterson led the Coyotes with 18 points. He was 9 of 12. 

Triston Simpson scored 17 points and Tyler Hagedorn scored 13 points. 

OHIO STATE 65, NEBRASKA WOMEN 52: Dorka Juhasz scored 16 points to lead the Ohio State women’s basketball team against Nebraska on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (17-9, 10-5 Big Ten) has the second-longest winning streak in the Big Ten at six straight.

Nebraska trailed by 20 points for much of the second half.

Early in January the Huskers had a 3-1 record in the Big Ten, but the Huskers have lost nine of its 12 games since that good start to the conference season.

Nebraska’s 52 points was a season-low, and t

The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter. But early in the second quarter Ohio State took control with a 14-0 run over about five minutes to take a 28-16 lead.

During that stretch the Buckeyes got several quick baskets in transition, both on three-pointers and layups. During the 14-0 run Ohio State made five straight baskets, while Nebraska was 0-for-8 from the field during that time.

he Huskers have been held under 60 points during three of its last four games.

The Huskers missed 18 three-pointers on Wednesday, going 2-for-20 beyond the arc.

Kate Cain led the Huskers with 13 points.

