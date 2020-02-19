D-I ROUNDUP: North Dakota State beats USD, 77-74

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota men's basketball team lost its second consecutive game on Wednesday, this time at the hands of North Dakota State, 77-71.

The Bison went on an 8-3 run that lasted nearly four minutes to give them enough cushion from the Coyotes.

USD went 4 minutes, 32 seconds without a field goal. USD tried to climb back, as it scored 13 points in the final 1:32.

NDSU also made its mark at the free-throw line. The Bison were 25-for-30 from the line while the Coyotes were 13-for-18.

Tyler Peterson led the Coyotes with 18 points. He was 9 of 12.

Triston Simpson scored 17 points and Tyler Hagedorn scored 13 points.

OHIO STATE 65, NEBRASKA WOMEN 52: Dorka Juhasz scored 16 points to lead the Ohio State women’s basketball team against Nebraska on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (17-9, 10-5 Big Ten) has the second-longest winning streak in the Big Ten at six straight.

Nebraska trailed by 20 points for much of the second half.