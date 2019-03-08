SIOUX CITY -- Steve Brooks knows a thing or two about playing in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.
Brooks, the second-year coach at St. Francis (Ill.) guided Indiana Wesleyan to a pair of national titles (2007, 2013). His philosophy has always involved air-tight defense and making the most of each possession.
And, that’s what the Fighting Saints had in mind when going up against defending national champion Dakota Wesleyan in a second-round game Friday at the Tyson Events Center.
St. Francis is among the top defensive teams in the country and, for the most part, held DWU in check. But at crunchtime, the Tigers’ biggest stars stepped up, leading to a 63-49 triumph.
“In the first half we tried to get going running the floor and he (Brooks) was taking the shot clock down to five, four and we just didn’t get any rhythm,” Dakota Wesleyan Coach Jason Christensen said. “Then he went to a zone on us and he hasn’t played a lot of zone so he kind of caught us off guard a little bit there.
“In the second half we were able to make some adjustments and get some better looks. We were able to get Kynedi open in the paint.”
Kynedi Cheeseman, one of the returning starters from last year’s national championship team, fired in a game-high 28 points. The 5-10 junior from Alexandria, South Dakota, and a first-team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honoree was at her best when the game was on the line.
First, she scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, stretching a four-point DWU lead to 48-40. Then, with her team clinging to a 52-47 lead and five minutes left, Cheeseman scored the last five points of a 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.
“We kind of came out slow and sluggish in the first half,” Cheeseman said. “We weren’t really talking on defense and the shots weren’t falling on offense but our halftime talk kind of got us out of that.
“The second half we pulled through talking more on defense and finding the open seams in the zone they put on us.”
Sarah Carr, another first-team All-GPAC pick, came through with 17 points and eight rebounds.
“We kind of just came out playing with confidence in the second half and not being scared like we were the first half,” Carr said. “That’s what we have to do tomorrow.”
Dakota Wesleyan (29-5) plays Taylor (Ind.) at a quarterfinal at 6 o’clock Saturday night.
The Tigers bounced back from a poor shooting first half (9 of 27) to make 14 of 26 shots in the final two quarters. Rylie Osthus, the GPAC defensive player of the year, hit one of the biggest shots of the game, buryng a 3-pointer from the corner with just under four minutes remaining to start the 10-0 DWU run.
“Rylie hit that big shot from the corner and Kynedi was just being Kynedi and Sarah had a better second half than first half,” Christensen said. “Our goal is to just keep doing what we’re doing with our defense. We just held a team under 50 points and that tells you the defense is there. We took care of the basketball (10 turnovers) and that’s probably the reason we won because offensively we weren’t very good today.”
Kaitlin Aylward scored 12 points and snared eight rebounds for St. Francis, which closed its season at 24-8. Nichole Davidson was also in double digits with 10 points while Andriana Acosta hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds.
Dakota Wesleyan became the second No. 1 seed to advance through the second round. GPAC rival Concordia moved on earlier Friday with an 82-71 win over Cardinal Stritch.