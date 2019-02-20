MITCHELL, S.D. -- Dakota Wesleyan got off to a 22-18 lead on Morningside in the first quarter but the Mustangs hung right with the Tigers, the third seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's tournament, for three quarters.
But with the game tied going into the fourth quarter, Dakota Wesleyan pulled away, scoring 29 points in the final stanza. Morningside only shot 29.4 percent in the fourth quarter as the Tigers pulled away for an 88-75 victory.
The loss knocks the Mustangs out of the GPAC tournament but Morningside, which is 19-12 overall, could receive an invite to the national tournament yet or receive the automatic bid for the tournament being in Sioux City.
Dakota Wesleyan moves on and improves to 27-4 on the season.
Sierra Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and led Morningside with 15 points. Sydney Hupp had 11 points and seven rebounds and Alexandria Gill had seven rebounds off the bench. Kailey Burker hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points off the bench. Jordyn Moser had seven poitns and three assists and Skyler Snider had nine points, five blocks and three steals. Grace Meyer had three steals.
For DWU, Sarah Carr had a game-high 37 points and she had a double-double with 13 rebounds. Rylie Osthus had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Makaela Karst had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.