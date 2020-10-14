Dan Gable getting Presidential Medal of Freedom

Dan Gable, a lifelong Iowan and an amateur wrestling icon as a competitor and coach, has been invited to the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

President Donald Trump’s office sent a letter to Gable via email Tuesday night to inform him of the honor. It is presented to individuals who, among other things, have made cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Gable, a Waterloo native, was a three-time high school wrestling state champion, a two-time NCAA champion at Iowa State, and a 1972 Olympic gold medalist for the United States. He coached the University of Iowa’s wrestling team to 15 NCAA team championships and 21 Big Ten titles from 1976 to 1997, and has remained an activist and ambassador for wrestling.

“It’s a lifetime,” Gable said. “I kind of get emotional thinking about (the award). So it’s actually hard for me to really comprehend.”

There is no date set for Gable to get the honor, the first ever given to a wrestler. Coaches and athletes from nine other sports have received it. The medal has gone to citizens in many walks of life, from the arts to science to politics to journalism.