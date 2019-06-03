Darin Erstad has resigned as Nebraska's baseball coach, the school announced Monday.
“I have made the extremely difficult decision to step away from coaching,” Erstad said in a news release. “I love this team. I love our staff and I love Nebraska. The bottom line is I do not want to miss seeing our kids grow up. I want to thank our administration and academic staff for all of their support over the last eight years. GBR forever.”
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Erstad was the right individual to lead the Husker program, but said he understands Erstad’s choice to spend more time with his family.
Erstad, and his wife, Jessica, have one daughter, Jordan, and two sons, Zack and Adam.
“Darin earned the right to lead this baseball program well into the future, and I was hopeful that would be the case,” Moos said in a release. “Darin loved the opportunity to represent Nebraska every day and did an outstanding job. He’s a Nebraska guy who loves this program and is a proven winner. With all that said, I respect and admire that Darin’s priority now is to spend more time with his family as his children grow up.”
Now Moos, in less than two years as Nebraska's AD, will hire new head coaches in Nebraska's three major men's sports: football, basketball and baseball. Pitching coach Ted Silva has been named interim head coach.
Nebraska arrived back from Oklahoma City around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and Erstad told the team he wanted to meet following their return. That's when Erstad told the team about his resignation.
Erstad's announcement comes eight years and one day after he was named head coach on June 2, 2011. His record at NU was 267-193-1. The 2017 Huskers won the Big Ten regular-season title with Erstad named the league's coach of the year.
Four of Erstad's eight teams finished second or better in the conference, and his teams reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game in 2013, 2014 and 2019. Nebraska qualified for NCAA Regional play in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.
But the Huskers were 2-8 in their four regional appearances under Erstad, including a 1-2 mark this season.
After losing to Indiana in the 2014 Big Ten Tournament championship game, the Huskers lost 10 of their next 12 postseason games (Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments) and failed to qualify for the 2018 Big Ten Tournament after going 24-28 overall and 8-14 in the league.
That run included two straight seasons of going 0-2 at the Big Ten Tournament, with a 1-2 showing in 2017 after the team won the regular-season title.
Nebraska had lost five consecutive NCAA Tournament games, scoring nine total runs in those games, before knocking off UConn 8-5 Friday at the Oklahoma City Regional.
The Huskers followed that victory by taking a 5-0 lead on No. 9 national seed Oklahoma State and leading 5-2 in the ninth inning before the Cowboys scored four in the frame to rally for a 6-5 win. The comeback was capped by Trevor Boone's three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning.
The Huskers' season ended Sunday with a 32-24 record after a 16-1 loss to UConn in a regional elimination game.